2025-06-04 02:28:18
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:09 AM EST - Seabridge Gold : Reports today that the 2025 drill program at our Iskut Project has commenced and focuses on delineating the copper-gold porphyry mineralization discovered in our 2024 program. The Iskut Project is in the Golden Triangle of northwest B.C. about 30 kilometers by air from our KSM gold-copper district. Seabridge Gold shares T are trading down $0.11 at $17.46.

