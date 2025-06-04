403
Qatar Vows to Restore Syria’s Electricity, Resolve World Bank Debts
(MENAFN) Qatar reaffirmed its pledge on Tuesday to deliver electricity to Syria, clear outstanding debts to the World Bank, and finance public sector salaries for three months.
This commitment was announced in a joint statement following a high-level meeting in Doha between Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and a Syrian ministerial delegation led by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani.
The gathering aimed to “strengthen the solid fraternal relations and bilateral cooperation between the two countries,” the statement emphasized.
The talks focused on broadening cooperation across multiple sectors including energy, economy, trade, finance, tourism, communications, information technology, higher education, and development.
The statement revealed that Qatar and Saudi Arabia will collaboratively support Syria by restoring electricity supplies and resolving its World Bank debts. Additionally, both nations will jointly fund the salaries of Syria’s public sector workers for a three-month duration.
Qatar reaffirmed its “firm and supportive stances on the unity, sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic, as well as on the realization of the aspirations of its fraternal people for a dignified life and the building of a state of institutions and law.”
On their side, the Syrian delegation “affirmed its pride in the State of Qatar's supportive stance towards the Syrian people, praising its supportive role at various stages and reiterating the Syrian Arab Republic's commitment to the principles of respecting the sovereignty of states and non-interference in their internal affairs.”
Since the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December last year, Syrian-Qatari relations have notably improved, marked by Doha’s reopening of its Damascus embassy after a 13-year closure.
Ahmad Al-Sharaa, a former anti-regime leader instrumental in Assad’s ouster, was appointed president during a transitional period in late January.
