Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation And UNDP Launch UAE's First Game Development Bootcamp In Collaboration With HP

More than 150 youth officially kicked off their journey into the gaming industry at the launch of the first cohort of the UNDP Al Ghurair Game Development Bootcamp, held on the sidelines of the Dubai Esports and Games Festival.

The initiative, a collaboration between the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF), HP and United Nations Development Program (UNDP), is designed to equip 500 Emirati youth aged 18-35 with the technical, entrepreneurial, and leadership skills to pursue careers in game development and esports management.

“At HP, we are proud to support the UAE's vision by empowering the next generation of innovators with the skills and tools they need to thrive in the digital economy. This collaboration marks a significant step in shaping the future of game development and esports in the region, and we are excited to help these talented young Emiratis realise their potential and unlock new opportunities within this dynamic industry,” said Mayank Dhingra, Global Director of Education Strategy, HP.

The event brought together students, educators, industry experts, and representatives from partner organisations. Speakers included Dr Yousef Al Assaf, President of RIT University in Dubai; Mona Ghander, Vice-President - Partnerships and Programmes at the AGF; Mayank Dhingra, and Gokhan Dikmener, Technical Specialist at UNDP's Istanbul Centre for Private Sector in Development.

“By unlocking access to in-demand digital skills, this bootcamp is opening doors for Emirati youth to participate and shape the future economy,” said Mona Ghander.

“We are proud to support the UAE's ambitions through inclusive learning models that turn passion into purpose and talent into transformation.”

“The UAE's gaming industry is growing fast, and I am really excited for the opportunity to learn game development and be part of what's coming next.” said Mariam al Dhefairi, a 24-year-old participant at the UNDP Al Ghurair Game Development Bootcamp.

Emerging opportunities

The event also featured a keynote address by Faisal Kazim, Head of Dubai Programme for Gaming 2033 who offered an inspiring look into emerging opportunities in the industry.

Kazim said:“The bootcamp naturally aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033, which is focused on developing world-class talent and positioning Dubai as a global hub for game development. Video games today are more than entertainment – they're a powerful medium for storytelling, cultural expression, and economic growth. By investing in our youth and empowering them with the tools to create, we're enabling a new generation to share their stories with the world and lead the future of this dynamic industry.”

By fostering digital skills and building a sense of community, the bootcamp contributes to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG 4 on Quality Education, SDG 5 on Gender Equality, SDG 8 on Decent Work and Economic Growth, and SDG 9 on Industry Innovation and Infrastructure.

“This bootcamp is not just about learning to design games - it is about unlocking careers in creative industries and building soft skills. We are creating a space where innovation meets opportunity, and where the SDGs come to Technical Specialist of UNDP ICPSD.

The bootcamp supports the UAE's Digital Economy Strategy and aligns with the Dubai Programme for Gaming 2033.