Julie Bowen, Star Of 'Modern Family', Didn't Expect To Be In 'Happy Gilmore 2'

Happy Gilmore 2 is on its way out, nearly 30 years after the first film released.

Julie Bowen, who played Virginia Venit in the original, will return-but she admits she didn't think she would be part of it.

Bowen said that when she first heard about the sequel, she assumed she wouldn't be involved, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I thought, 'Well I won't be in it.'"

"And that was OK -- it was like Virginia Venit, it's been 30 years...," she added.

"As a matter of fact my children told me, before I was even told officially that there was a Happy Gilmore sequel, my now 18-year-old said, 'Mom, I hear they're doing a sequel and he's with Sydney Sweeney as a cart girl,'" she added.

The new film, streaming July on Netflix, will include several fresh faces. Among them are Bad Bunny, Margaret Qualley, Benny Safdie, Travis Kelce, Kym Whitley, and Eminem.

Bowen, a self-described Bad Bunny fan, joked about feeling starstruck on set.

"Seeing Bad Bunny on set I was just like, 'Oh, I can't actually look you in the eye, I'm going to have to walk away,' and I did. I think he was offended and I had to circle back and now I made it worse," she teased.

"I'm the kind of person who doesn't want to meet her heroes because I think I'm just going to be a jackass," he added.

Happy Gimore 2 will stream on July 25 on Netflix.