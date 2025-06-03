CB Premium Demystifies Investment Myths With CBFS, Wealth Management

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: CB Premium recently hosted a workshop titled "Myths to Avoid: Common Mistakes New Investors Make” in collaboration with the Bank's Wealth Management Department and Commercial Bank Financial Services (CBFS) at Al Wakrah Avenue CB Premium Lounge.

Commercial Bank has made financial literacy an essential pillar in its Corporate Social Responsibility strategy reaffirming its pivotal role in empowering individuals to take control of their financial futures. Throughout the workshop, Ahmed Abdulhalim, Wealth Advisory and Sales Head from Wealth Management and Subah Al Kuwari, Senior Product Manager from CBFS delivered insightful presentations aimed at demystifying common investment misconceptions in both local and international markets.

The Bank views knowledge as key to financial success as financial literate customers are more likely to make informed decisions, use banking products responsibly, and achieve their long-term aspirations.

