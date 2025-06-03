Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
CB Premium Demystifies Investment Myths With CBFS, Wealth Management

CB Premium Demystifies Investment Myths With CBFS, Wealth Management


2025-06-03 11:28:30
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: CB Premium recently hosted a workshop titled "Myths to Avoid: Common Mistakes New Investors Make” in collaboration with the Bank's Wealth Management Department and Commercial Bank Financial Services (CBFS) at Al Wakrah Avenue CB Premium Lounge.

Commercial Bank has made financial literacy an essential pillar in its Corporate Social Responsibility strategy reaffirming its pivotal role in empowering individuals to take control of their financial futures. Throughout the workshop, Ahmed Abdulhalim, Wealth Advisory and Sales Head from Wealth Management and Subah Al Kuwari, Senior Product Manager from CBFS delivered insightful presentations aimed at demystifying common investment misconceptions in both local and international markets.

The Bank views knowledge as key to financial success as financial literate customers are more likely to make informed decisions, use banking products responsibly, and achieve their long-term aspirations.

Nasser Al Sharshani, Director of Premium Banking at Commercial Bank, said:

Reham Thawabi, AGM, Senior Director, Premium Banking at Commercial Bank, said:

MENAFN03062025000063011010ID1109633744

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search