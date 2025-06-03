Austin Varghese & Famas Shanavas: First Indians in FIP Bronze Main Draw

A New Chapter in Indian Padel History: Austin Varghese and Famas Shanavas Become First Indian Pair to Qualify Directly for FIP Bronze Main Draw

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Indian padel athletes Austin Varghese and Famas Shanavas have made history by becoming the first Indian team to directly qualify for the main draw of a FIP Bronze tournament, marking a groundbreaking achievement in the sport's development within India.The International Padel Federation (FIP), the official governing body for padel worldwide, oversees the sport's global tournament structure, which includes Bronze, Silver, and Gold events. These tournaments offer ranking points essential for climbing the international leaderboard and are officially recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).From Local Champions to Global ContendersAustin and Famas began their journey in 2021 and quickly rose through the national ranks, becoming Kerala's first-ever padel champions in 2024. That same year, they represented India at the nation's inaugural FIP tournament held in Delhi.In January 2025, the duo was ranked outside the top 1000. As of May, they have surged into the top 600 in the world, with eyes set on breaking into the top 500 by mid-year and reaching the top 400 by the end of 2025.Representing a Mission Beyond the CourtPadel is one of the fastest-growing racket sports in the world, and for players looking to compete at an international level, FIP tournaments are a crucial stepping stone.“This is not just a personal battle,” Austin and Famas said in a joint statement.“It's our effort to inspire a new generation of Indian padel players. With the right support, we believe we can lead the growth of padel in India.”Their plan for the coming years includes representing India in 10 international FIP tournaments in 2025 and 15 in 2026, aiming to become the highest-ranked Indian padel team globally.A Milestone for Indian SportThis historic qualification marks a turning point for Indian padel on the global stage. As the sport gains momentum, Austin Varghese and Famas Shanavas are setting a benchmark for future Indian athletes to follow.

