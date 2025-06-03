Red Hat Powers Modern Virtualization On Microsoft Azure

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization on Microsoft Azure Red Hat OpenShift helps organizations more easily migrate to a modern infrastructure

Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, announced the public preview of Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization on Microsoft Azure Red Hat OpenShift. Available as a self-managed operator included in Azure Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization offers organizations an accelerated path to modernization by streamlining the migration of virtual machines (VMs) from existing virtualization platforms to a scalable, cloud-native platform.

Azure Red Hat OpenShift is a turnkey application platform that is jointly managed and supported by Red Hat and Microsoft, designed to help to reduce the complexities associated with managing the underlying infrastructure and empower IT teams to focus time and resources on innovation and modernization rather than routine maintenance. With Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization on Azure Red Hat OpenShift, organizations benefit from a more consistent hybrid cloud stack that can support VMs and containers alike to help significantly streamline application modernization and accelerate cloud-native strategies. This enables organizations to more effectively modernize existing critical VM infrastructure while continuing to evolve with new innovations that meet future business needs.



Accelerate VM migration: Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization on Azure Red Hat OpenShift helps organizations quickly migrate and scale existing VM workloads with built-in migration tooling and automation capabilities, such as those through Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform and Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management, to simplify the migration process, minimize disruption and enable teams to quickly shift to modern infrastructure.

Simplify operations: Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization on Azure Red Hat OpenShift provides a unified view of operations to more seamlessly manage both VMs and containers on the same platform across the hybrid cloud. Automated deployment and management of Red Hat OpenShift clusters further reduces complexity and risk.

Modernize infrastructure: Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization on Azure Red Hat OpenShift allows customers to build, modernize and deploy applications at scale. By adopting this Kubernetes-based platform, organizations instantly land on modern infrastructure that brings them two steps closer to their cloud-native application modernization goals. Azure Red Hat OpenShift brings modern application development processes and tools to VMs that help expedite the modernization of VM-based applications. Optimize resources: In addition to increasing DevOps productivity and decreasing the time to deploy applications with Azure Red Hat Openshift, further optimization can be realized with Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization by right-sizing VMs to better match workload needs.

Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization on Azure Red Hat OpenShift empowers organizations to:

Built on the industry's leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes and Microsoft Azure's trusted cloud infrastructure, Azure Red Hat OpenShift delivers a future-ready platform with integrated security tooling, automation and management capabilities to extend innovation across the hybrid cloud.

Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization is now available in public preview as a self-managed operator on Azure Red Hat OpenShift. Organizations can also apply their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) and utilize the Azure Migration and Modernization Program (AMMP) for Azure Red Hat OpenShift. Additionally, customers can use the Azure Hybrid Benefit to reuse existing on-premise licenses for both Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Windows Licenses.

Supporting Quotes:

Chris Wright, senior vice president and chief technology officer, Red Hat

“As organizations continue to modernize and move away from legacy virtualization solutions, it is critical to choose a secure computing foundation for the future that can adapt to their current and evolving multi-infrastructure environments. Building upon our extensive history of collaboration and joint engineering efforts with Microsoft Azure, Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization running on Azure Red Hat OpenShift delivers more consistent orchestration for VMs and containers alike, setting organizations on a clear path to modern application development and deployment.”

Brendan Burns, corporate vice president, Azure Compute, Microsoft:

“As customers modernize and move their apps from traditional virtual-machine-based fabrics that are on-premises to modern Kubernetes platforms, some components still need to run on traditional virtual machines for a while. To address this, Microsoft and Red Hat are collaborating to bring open-source innovation from the KubeVirt project into Azure Red Hat OpenShift. What I'm most excited about is how this enables customers to add virtualization capabilities to Azure Red Hat OpenShift, which allows them to modernize at their own pace, and get the best return on investment as they transition to the cloud.”

