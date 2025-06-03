403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Red Hat Powers Modern Virtualization On Microsoft Azure
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization on Microsoft Azure Red Hat OpenShift helps organizations more easily migrate to a modern infrastructure
Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, announced the public preview of Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization on Microsoft Azure Red Hat OpenShift. Available as a self-managed operator included in Azure Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization offers organizations an accelerated path to modernization by streamlining the migration of virtual machines (VMs) from existing virtualization platforms to a scalable, cloud-native platform. Azure Red Hat OpenShift is a turnkey application platform that is jointly managed and supported by Red Hat and Microsoft, designed to help to reduce the complexities associated with managing the underlying infrastructure and empower IT teams to focus time and resources on innovation and modernization rather than routine maintenance. With Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization on Azure Red Hat OpenShift, organizations benefit from a more consistent hybrid cloud stack that can support VMs and containers alike to help significantly streamline application modernization and accelerate cloud-native strategies. This enables organizations to more effectively modernize existing critical VM infrastructure while continuing to evolve with new innovations that meet future business needs. Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization on Azure Red Hat OpenShift empowers organizations to:
Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, announced the public preview of Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization on Microsoft Azure Red Hat OpenShift. Available as a self-managed operator included in Azure Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization offers organizations an accelerated path to modernization by streamlining the migration of virtual machines (VMs) from existing virtualization platforms to a scalable, cloud-native platform. Azure Red Hat OpenShift is a turnkey application platform that is jointly managed and supported by Red Hat and Microsoft, designed to help to reduce the complexities associated with managing the underlying infrastructure and empower IT teams to focus time and resources on innovation and modernization rather than routine maintenance. With Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization on Azure Red Hat OpenShift, organizations benefit from a more consistent hybrid cloud stack that can support VMs and containers alike to help significantly streamline application modernization and accelerate cloud-native strategies. This enables organizations to more effectively modernize existing critical VM infrastructure while continuing to evolve with new innovations that meet future business needs. Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization on Azure Red Hat OpenShift empowers organizations to:
-
Accelerate VM migration: Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization on Azure Red Hat OpenShift helps organizations quickly migrate and scale existing VM workloads with built-in migration tooling and automation capabilities, such as those through Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform and Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management, to simplify the migration process, minimize disruption and enable teams to quickly shift to modern infrastructure.
Simplify operations: Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization on Azure Red Hat OpenShift provides a unified view of operations to more seamlessly manage both VMs and containers on the same platform across the hybrid cloud. Automated deployment and management of Red Hat OpenShift clusters further reduces complexity and risk.
Modernize infrastructure: Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization on Azure Red Hat OpenShift allows customers to build, modernize and deploy applications at scale. By adopting this Kubernetes-based platform, organizations instantly land on modern infrastructure that brings them two steps closer to their cloud-native application modernization goals. Azure Red Hat OpenShift brings modern application development processes and tools to VMs that help expedite the modernization of VM-based applications.
Optimize resources: In addition to increasing DevOps productivity and decreasing the time to deploy applications with Azure Red Hat Openshift, further optimization can be realized with Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization by right-sizing VMs to better match workload needs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment