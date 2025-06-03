Is That Puddle A Problem: AJ Manufacturing Releases Its 'Water Leak Troubleshooting Guide'

Water Leak Troubleshooting Guide can help diagnose up to 90% of leak issues

BLOOMER, WI, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For any site manager that relies on air handling units (AHUs), spring showers may bring more than just May flowers: Springtime rains may reveal the start of water leaks in those AHUs, and if those leaks aren't addressed, they can bring an assortment of headaches to a facility, like contaminated indoor air quality, structural damage, reduced air flow, and a lot more.AJ Manufacturing Inc (AJ) has had more than 50 years of experience with door and window products, and has been consulted on solutions to more than its share of water and air leakage issues. Now, AJ has taken that experience and created its Air Handling Unit Water Leak Troubleshooting Guide and Checklist for site managers - a guide which AJ asserts can help resolve the root cause of 90 percent of leak issues.AJ's Troubleshooting Guide includes:.Basic field confirmation tips.Diagnostic guidelines.Reporting protocols.Tools for field repair, including a detailed checklist.And moreThe troubleshooting guide is a valuable resource for people in the data, health care, pharmaceutical, or agricultural sectors who rely on AHUs to work without fail. For a free copy of the Troubleshooting Guide and Checklist, visit the AJ Manufacturing website here .

