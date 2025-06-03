Investornewsbreaks Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE American: SLI) Produces Battery-Grade Lithium Sulfide In Collaboration With Telescope Innovations

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Standard Lithium (NYSE American: SLI) announced it has successfully produced battery-quality lithium sulfide (Li2S) through a novel, low-temperature conversion process developed with research partner Telescope Innovations. Using lithium hydroxide from its southern Arkansas Demonstration Plant, the process enables conversion into solid-state battery feedstock with high impurity tolerance, feedstock flexibility, and enhanced safety. Samples have been sent to battery companies in Asia and North America for validation. President and COO Dr. Andy Robinson emphasized that while the South West Arkansas Project with joint venture partner Equinor remains the core focus, technological innovation like this is vital to leadership in the evolving lithium market.

Standard Lithium is a leading near-commercial lithium development company focused on the sustainable development of a portfolio of large, high-grade lithium-brine properties in the United States. The company prioritizes projects characterized by the highest-quality resources, robust infrastructure, skilled labor and streamlined permitting. The company aims to achieve sustainable, commercial-scale lithium production via the application of a scalable and fully integrated direct lithium extraction (“DLE”) and purification process. The company's flagship projects are located in the Smackover Formation, a world-class lithium-brine asset, focused in Arkansas and Texas. In partnership with global energy leader Equinor ASA, Standard Lithium is advancing the South West Arkansas Project, a greenfield project located in southern Arkansas, and is actively exploring promising lithium-brine prospects in east Texas. Additionally, the company is advancing the phase 1A project in partnership with LANXESS Corp., a brownfield development project located in southern Arkansas. Standard Lithium also holds an interest in certain mineral leases in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County, California. For more information about the company, please visit .

