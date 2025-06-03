403
Environment Minister, IUCN President Talk Cooperation
Amman, June 3 (Petra) -- Minister of Environment Muawiya Radaideh and President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Razan Mubarak met on Tuesday to to discuss enhancing collaboration on environmental initiatives and projects.
Radaideh highlighted the significance of the partnership with the IUCN, noting that Jordan has hosted the West Asia Regional Office since 2004. He commended the organisation's "effective" role in supporting Jordan's efforts to meet its international commitments on biodiversity, climate change and desertification.
The Minister announced the official establishment of the IUCN National Committee through a Cabinet decision and the recent inaugural meeting chaired by the Ministry of Environment.
He emphasised that this committee aims to organise its activities and reinforce its role in national environmental efforts.
In turn, Mubarak praised the Ministry's achievements in implementing projects that promote biodiversity and conserve natural resources.
The discussion reviewed preparations for the upcoming IUCN conference scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi this October.
Radaideh and Mubarak underscored the importance of regional coordination to advance initiatives that integrate nature conservation, support local communities and foster sustainable economic development through nature-based solutions.
