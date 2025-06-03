Fight2feed Announces Lisa Meredith As New President

2025 Figth2Feed Incoming President

Longtime advocate and seasoned leader steps into top role following impactful term as Vice President

- Jiwon McCartney Fight2Feed Founder, CEO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fight2Feed, a nonprofit dedicated to ending food insecurity and food waste , proudly announces the appointment of Lisa Meredith as the organization's new President. Lisa assumes the role following two years of outstanding service as Vice President, from May 2023 to May 2025.Lisa's leadership as VP has been instrumental in the organization's growth and success. During her tenure, she helped streamline operations at the McCormick Place kitchen, which directly contributed to a 40% increase in community meal service . She has also played a key role in mentoring and developing leadership within the Fight2Feed kitchen team, ensuring a strong foundation for the future.A founding board member of Fight2Feed since its inception in 2014, Lisa has maintained a close and passionate connection with the organization. Her return to serve as VP in 2023 marked a renewed commitment that has already delivered measurable impact.“We are thrilled to welcome Lisa into the role of President,” said the Jiwon McCartney Fight2Feed Founder, CEO.“Her deep understanding of our mission, coupled with her unmatched leadership experience, makes her the ideal choice to guide Fight2Feed into its next chapter.”Lisa brings over 30 years of experience in management, leadership development, sales, and marketing. In her current role as Vice President of Leadership and Member Development at ProVisors, she supports a nationwide team of Regional Directors and Group Leaders, enhancing onboarding and training programs while ensuring consistent operations across the organization. Her expertise in recruiting, team building, and communications has made her a respected leader in every role she's held.As President of Fight2Feed, Lisa will continue to build upon the organization's strong foundation, deepen community partnerships, and expand service capabilities to meet growing needs across Chicago and beyond."I'm honored to step into this new role and continue the work we've been doing to fight hunger and food waste," said Lisa Meredith. "The heart of Fight2Feed is our people -our volunteers, partners, and the communities we serve. I'm excited for what we can accomplish together."For more information on Fight2Feed or to support its mission, visit .________________________________________About Fight2Feed:Fight2Feed is a nonprofit organization committed to reducing waste and feeding those in need by rescuing food and providing hot meals to communities experiencing food insecurity. Founded in 2014, Fight2Feed partners with conventions, hotels, brands, distributors, restaurants, farmers, and volunteers to serve meals with dignity and compassion.

Stepper Toth

Fight2Feed A Charitable Organization

+1 312-244-3724

...

