Crazy Good Auctions Hosts Online Liquidation Auction For Amanda's Own Confections
Beloved Allergen-Friendly Chocolate Company Closes After 20+ Years – Full Business Liquidation Now Open for Bidding
CLEVELAND, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crazy Good Auctions is proud to present an exclusive online auction featuring the complete business liquidation of Amanda's Own Confections, a cherished name in allergen-friendly chocolate for over 20 years. As Amanda's Own closes its doors, this auction offers a rare opportunity to purchase high-quality commercial equipment, packaging supplies, office furnishings, and more.
This comprehensive auction is ideal for chocolatiers, bakers, small business owners, and entrepreneurs seeking reliable, professional-grade tools and materials-many in like-new condition.
Auction Highlights Include:
-
30 Qt Globe Mixer
Jumbo Hand Coater Tempering Machine
Commercial Shake Table
Refrigerators & Freezers
Hundreds of Candy Molds & Kitchen Utensils
Heat Sealers, Cold Shipping Boxes, Poly Bags, Packing Peanuts
Bundled New Shipping Boxes, Packing Tape, Paper Packaging
Office Furniture, Folding Tables, Chairs, and Stools
Extensive Assortment of Ribbons, Holiday Décor & Gift Packaging
"This is more than just an auction-it's the final chapter of a company that brought joy and safe treats to families across the country," said Chase Slepak of Crazy Good Auctions. "We're honored to help Amanda's Own transition with dignity while offering other businesses a chance to grow with these premium assets."
Whether you're expanding your operation or just getting started, this auction is your chance to acquire commercial-grade chocolate-making and shipping equipment at unbeatable prices.
Auction Details:
Bidding Opens: May 30 at 1:00 PM ET
Bidding Closes: June 22nd at 1:00 PM ET
Location: Online at
To browse the inventory and place bids, visit . Don't miss this sweet opportunity!
About Crazy Good Auctions
At CrazyGoodAuctions, part of The Crazy Good Co , we specialize in helping businesses and individuals find unbeatable deals on commercial, foodservice, restaurant, bar, and retail equipment and supplies. Our auction platform makes it easy to bid, win, and save on high-quality items, from surplus inventory to gently used essentials.
Located in Cleveland, Ohio, we serve both local and nationwide customers with flexible pickup, delivery, and shipping options. Whether you're expanding your business, replacing equipment, or just looking for an amazing deal, CrazyGoodAuctions provides a seamless, reliable auction experience.
Start bidding today and discover why businesses everywhere trust CrazyGoodAuctions for savings and value!
All auctions on the site are conducted by Chase Slepak, Auctioneer (OH Lic#2025000015).
Contact: Chase Slepak, Crazy Good Auctions
Email: [email protected]
Website:
SOURCE Crazy Good AuctionsWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment