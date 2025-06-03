Environment Agency Abu Dhabi Launches An Integrated System For Inspecting And Monitoring Waste Management Activities

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) To Raise Awareness and Commitment Among Organisations Operating in The Waste Sector

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) announced the launch of an integrated system for managing and monitoring waste management activities across the emirate of Abu Dhabi. This system aims to ensure compliance with the emirate's environmental standards and waste management laws, helping to fulfil its vision of environmental sustainability and the protection of natural resources.

The newly implemented system seamlessly integrates three main waste monitoring and management systems: the Waste Management Activities Inspection and Patrolling System, the Occupational Health and Safety System for Waste Management Sector Workers, and the Electronic System for Tracking and Monitoring Waste Transfer Operations. By developing and integrating sustainable waste management practices, the new system will ensure improved operational efficiency for facilities operating in this sector as well as for inspection and patrolling system.

Developed through a series of processes and procedures designed to evaluate all activities related to the collection, transportation, treatment and storage of waste, the system helps facilitate inspection and monitoring procedures for waste sector stakeholders. The system also examines current gaps in the waste sector and identifies lessons learned, enabling EAD to achieve its future initiatives.

Commenting on the launch of the system, Engineer Salem Mubarak Al Breiki, Director of Waste Management Division at EAD, said:“The launch of this integrated system marks a pivotal step in achieving our strategic waste management objectives and reinforcing the Agency's role in addressing challenges. It fosters stronger partnerships with various entities, enabling the exchange of expertise and the evaluation of our procedural and regulatory frameworks. This collaborative approach is instrumental in the ongoing development of laws and legislation. In addition, the system empowers our employees with enhanced capabilities and efficiency in carrying out field tasks, while increasing the scope of inspection and monitoring activities across the emirate. By integrating artificial intelligence-driven technology and tools, we optimise the process of collecting and processing data to implement the best sustainable solutions.”

The implementation of this integrated system is further supported by key legislative and operational tools, including the Integrated Waste Management Regulation and the Waste Classification System, strengthening the enforcement of sector laws and work regulations. The system also includes the preparation of field inspection plans and periodic monitoring that target licensed and operating sectors and facilities in the field of waste trade, transportation, and treatment. Additionally, the scope of control is expanded to include rural areas, aiming to regulate random waste dumping and other incorrect practices, while longer-term plans will also include dealing with challenges created by waste-producing sectors.

