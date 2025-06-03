XAU/USD Analysis: Risk Sentiment Dulls Gold's Shine Amid Search For Direction

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) By Daniela Sabin Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital

Gold, often seen as a barometer of market sentiment, is currently reflecting a market caught between strong long-term fundamentals and an absence of short-term conviction. Following a tough week, gold prices have struggled to gain sustained upward momentum as improving risk sentiment-driven by easing geopolitical concerns and equity market strength-has undercut near-term safe haven demand.

Improved Risk Sentiment Weighing on GoldLast week's softness in gold was largely attributed to better-than-expected sentiment in broader markets. The downplaying of U.S. political risks-particularly surrounding the reversal or easing of some of former President Trump's more aggressive economic policies-has encouraged investors to rotate into riskier assets. As a result, gold, which traditionally thrives during periods of uncertainty, has seen near-term outflows.

This improvement in risk appetite has coincided with reduced concerns over the economic impact of tariffs, which were once a major bullish driver for gold. With recent U.S. policy changes showing how quickly tariffs can be withdrawn or softened, markets now appear less convinced of long-term trade disruption risks. This has diminished gold's appeal as a short-term hedge.



Central bank buying continues to provide a steady floor under gold demand.

Expectations of lower interest rates over the medium term, particularly in the U.S., reduce the opportunity cost of holding gold. De-dollarization trends and scepticism over continued U.S. economic outperformance contribute to a broader diversification into gold as a strategic reserve asset.

Long-Term Fundamentals Still IntactDespite this pullback in enthusiasm, the longer-term outlook for gold remains supported by several key structural factors:

So far, prices have remained resilient above the $3,000 level with no meaningful retest of that support zone since early April. However, gold has also failed to convincingly break above resistance at 3,400, underscoring a stalled rally.

Technical Picture: Momentum Faltering, but a breakout is possibleFrom a technical perspective, there were a series of lower highs on the gold chart-a sign of waning momentum-but Monday's price action suggested a shift away from this pattern. If this breakout holds and prices consolidate above the $3,400 level, it could reignite bullish interest. -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" width="624" data-bit="iit" />

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Short-Term Drivers: Searching for a CatalystThe near-term trajectory for gold appears to hinge on fresh market-moving news. Renewed tensions between the U.S. and China on trade, or weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data, could be the necessary catalysts to push gold higher. Such developments would increase expectations for rate cuts or signal broader economic stress- both favourable for gold. Without a clear immediate threat or trigger, investors appear reluctant to initiate new long positions despite the strength of the long-term story.

Conclusion: Gold's Narrative Intact, But Near-Term Patience Required

Gold remains supported by robust long-term drivers, but the lack of near-term catalysts has stalled its upward momentum. Until a clearer short-term risk emerges-such as disappointing U.S. data, central bank dovishness, or geopolitical flare-ups-gold may remain range-bound. Traders and investors are advised to watch key levels around $3,400 for signs of a breakout and remain attentive to U.S.-China trade rhetoric and macroeconomic data for cues on the next move.