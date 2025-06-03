403
Japanese Lab Finalizes Testing Drug for Alzheimer
(MENAFN) A Japanese research organization revealed on Tuesday that the concluding stage of a clinical trial investigating a Parkinson’s medication as a possible therapy for familial Alzheimer’s disease has been active since May.
This initiative, spearheaded by Towa Pharmaceutical Co. in collaboration with Kyoto University's Center for iPS Cell Research and Application, employs a technique known as "iPS drug discovery."
This method harnesses unique stem cells, called induced pluripotent stem cells, to aid in identifying effective treatments.
According to the center’s announcement on Tuesday, although the trial included a small group of participants, "bromocriptine did not show any side effects specific to familial Alzheimer's disease."
Bromocriptine is a drug that reduces certain hormone levels by mimicking dopamine. It is commonly prescribed for conditions such as elevated prolactin, Parkinson’s disease, and type 2 diabetes.
The researchers also observed a "tendency for the progression of cognitive function and behavioral/psychological symptoms to be suppressed" in patients receiving the drug compared to those given a placebo.
Alzheimer’s disease is a type of dementia that impairs memory and various cognitive abilities, often making everyday tasks challenging.
While current treatments can provide temporary symptom relief, no definitive cure exists.
A rare variant of this illness, known as familial Alzheimer’s or early-onset familial Alzheimer’s, usually affects individuals younger than 60 years old.
The ongoing clinical trial, set to continue until March 2028, is evaluating bromocriptine at multiple medical centers, including Mie University Hospital.
