Ultrasense Systems Launches Capforcetm Edge Industry's First Fully Integrated Capacitive + Force Sensing Controller

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UltraSense Systems today announced the release of CapForceTM Edge, the industry's most advanced capacitive sensing controller-uniquely integrated with high-resolution piezo-based force sensing. Designed for modern smart surfaces across automotive, consumer, industrial, and robotics markets, CapForce Edge sets a new standard for precision, noise immunity, and integration.

At its core, CapForce Edge offers best-in-class capacitive sensing performance featuring frequency hopping and active shield technology to combat electromagnetic interference (EMI), critical for reliable operation in electrically noisy environments. Its performance is on par with the best capacitive controllers in the market.

What sets CapForce Edge apart is its fully integrated 8-channel piezoelectric force sensing, enabling simultaneous detection of both touch and press with a single chip-an industry first. Additionally, UltraSense's proprietary piezoelectric force sensor technology offers highly repeatable and stable performance, unaffected by manufacturing tolerances, temperature variation, or environmental stressors, enabling robust integration across diverse applications.

"With CapForce Edge, we're delivering a world-class capacitive controller that rivals any standalone solution-but we go further by integrating force sensing into the same silicon," said Mo Maghsoudnia, Founder and CEO of UltraSense Systems. "It's a breakthrough for designers building smart surfaces that demand both precision and compactness."

CapForceTM Edge Key Features

24-channel capacitive touch sensing with advanced EMI mitigation:





Frequency hopping for dynamic noise avoidance Active shielding for signal stability in harsh environments



8-channel piezo-force sensing with high linearity and fast response

16-bit ADC with embedded sensor-fusion MCU for intelligent input processing

Multi-protocol support: I2C (Master/Slave), SPI, LIN-compatible UART 10 programmable GPIOs with PWM output

This makes CapForce Edge the only sensor controller on the market to combine best-in-class capacitive performance with force sensing, enabling robust, sealed, buttonless interfaces through metal, glass, and other surfaces.

Applications Across Industries

CapForce Edge supports a wide range of use cases:



Automotive: steering wheels, center consoles, door handles, and exterior touch zones



Consumer Electronics: smart appliances, personal electronics, wearables



Industrial/Medical: sealed interfaces for environments with gloves, water, or vibration

Robotics: tactile and pressure-sensing interfaces for navigation and control

Availability

CapForceTM Edge is available for customer sampling today. Evaluation kits and datasheets are available upon request at [email protected] .

About UltraSense Systems

UltraSense Systems develops next-generation sensing silicon and modules that enable smart, solid-state interfaces. Based in Silicon Valley, the company's patented technologies are deployed globally to modernize mechanical inputs with seamless, programmable touch and force experiences. More information can be found at .

