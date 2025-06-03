Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan, Hungary Brainstorm Transport And Transit Co-Op Expansion (PHOTO)

2025-06-03 09:11:47
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3.​ The expansion of transport and transit cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary has been discussed, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"During the 30th Baku Energy Week, we were pleased to meet with Gellért Jászai, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary for the Development of International Business Relations and Chairman of 4iG Space and Defence Technologies Plc.

We touched upon expanding cooperation in trade, investment, transportation, and transit, as well as exploring opportunities for joint ventures in industrial zones and advancing technology transfer initiatives," Jabbarov pointed out.

