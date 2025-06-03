Modula Expands Franklin, Ohio Facility To Double Production Capacity And Consolidate Operations

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Franklin, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2025) - Modula, a leading manufacturer of automated storage solutions, is pleased to announce a major expansion of its production facility in Franklin, Ohio. The 170,000-square-foot addition to the existing 242,000-square-foot building will enable Modula to double its production capacity and consolidate its off-site warehouse and distribution operations. This move reinforces Modula's long-term commitment to the U.S. market and its strategy to provide faster, more flexible support to North American customers.







Construction began on February 17, 2025, with completion expected by early 2026. The total investment for this expansion exceeds $36 million and is projected to surpass $40 million once new technologies are installed.

This expansion is part of a strategic plan to bring production and logistics together under one roof in a central U.S. location. Currently, Modula operates two production sites and a separate logistics center in the region. With the new facility, the entire manufacturing process will be housed in a purpose-built space featuring an optimized layout, unlike the current setup, which was adapted to an existing structure. The existing facility will transition to manage logistics and outbound shipping to improve efficiency and responsiveness.

"As demand continues to grow in North America, it's essential that we scale accordingly," said Orfeo Finocchi, CEO of Modula. "This expansion reflects our commitment to reinvesting in the market and highlights the strategic value we see in the Franklin region. We've received outstanding support from the City of Franklin, Warren County, REDI Cincinnati, and JobsOhio, and we look forward to continuing these partnerships."

The expansion is expected to triple the plant's production capacity, allowing for the output of up to 1,600 vertical lift modules (VLMs) annually. This increase will support Modula's global growth, averaging 25 percent year-over-year for the past five years and help reduce lead times for customers across the U.S. The project is also anticipated to positively impact the local economy, driving more business for local suppliers and creating approximately 60 new jobs in the Franklin area.







"Modula's expansion is a big win for Franklin. Especially as downtown enters a time of revitalization", said Franklin Mayor Brent Centers. "This kind of momentum and new jobs create a new energy in our local and regional economy. This announcement sends a strong message about the vitality and future of both Modula and the City of Franklin."

"Since its strategic decision to choose Ohio for its second U.S. manufacturing facility in 1999, Modula has thrived in the market and created more than 100 jobs at a former newspaper printing facility in Franklin," said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. "This expanded facility will add 60 more jobs to Modula's workforce, combining Ohio's manufacturing strength with premier access to the company's growing customer base throughout the continent."

"This expansion allows us to introduce more automation, optimize workflows, and internalize processes that are currently outsourced, such as the transformation of steel coils, which we now purchase pre-cut from service centers," said Enrico Bondi, Director of Operations. "The building has been designed with this future capability, with dedicated access points and a 30-ton overhead crane, paving the way for additional investments in specialized machinery, as we've done in Italy and China. Over the next three to five years, we also plan to increase our use of robotics in both manufacturing and assembly."

In 2023, the Franklin facility received ISO 9001:2015 certification, recognizing the quality management systems in place for the design, manufacture, installation, and service of Modula's storage solutions.

Sustainability in focus

In addition to operational improvements, the new building reflects Modula's commitment to sustainability. The facility is designed to maximize the use of natural light and will be equipped with high-efficiency heating and cooling systems that significantly reduce energy consumption. Plans also include rooftop solar panels to further support renewable energy use, pending final agreements.

"The design of this expansion was guided by a focus on energy efficiency," added Bondi. "Even without the photovoltaic system, the building's natural lighting and advanced HVAC infrastructure will help us minimize our environmental footprint."

A growing investment in U.S. manufacturing

Modula's expansion in Ohio builds on its original 2019 investment of $26.5 million when the company acquired the former Cox Media Group print facility along Interstate 75 in Franklin. With this second major investment, Modula reinforces its belief in the U.S. market and its commitment to serving customers with homegrown manufacturing capabilities. The company's total investment in the area now exceeds $60 million.

"Growing to approximately seven football fields, Modula's second investment in our region is a powerful endorsement that Cincinnati is the destination for global investment," said Kimm Lauterbach, president and CEO of REDI Cincinnati. "It's a clear signal that Cincinnati is open for business and sets companies up to win through ideal location, offering a central geographic location, a skilled workforce, robust infrastructure and a cooperative business climate that nurtures success."

About Modula

Modula is a global leader in automated storage solutions designed to optimize space and enhance picking and storage operations across a wide range of industrial sectors. With over 25,000 customers worldwide and four production plants across Italy, the U.S., and China, Modula offers comprehensive storage solutions that maximize efficiency in high- and low-ceiling facilities. The company's network of subsidiaries and authorized dealers ensures local presence, providing personalized service to clients across the globe.

In 2024, Modula's consolidated turnover exceeded €290 million ($313 million). With a strong emphasis on R&D- accounting for 5% of revenue. Modula continues to innovate and lead the automated storage sector.

