Canter Resources Advances Railroad Valley Project With Integration Of Historical Data Sets

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2025) - Canter Resources Corp. (CSE: CRC) (OTC Pink: CNRCF) (FSE: 6O1) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce the successful integration of a comprehensive suite of historically compiled data into its ongoing exploration efforts at the Railroad Valley Project in east-central Nevada. This initiative marks a significant step forward in refining the Company's understanding of the basin's geologic framework and guiding drill targeting efforts.

The integrated datasets include detailed geology (see Figure 1), legacy drill hole data and logs (see Figure 2), gravity surveys, bedrock mapping, and borehole geophysical surveys. The source materials, largely drawn from public domain records, have been used to build a modern geological model of the basin in the area of the Company's claim block.

"This cost-effective work has helped to unify and leverage decades of valuable geological knowledge into a single cohesive framework," commented Canter Resources CEO, Joness Lang. "By integrating these datasets, we've significantly enhanced our ability to identify structural controls, reservoir targets, and geologic trends that will guide the next phase of exploration at Railroad. Our neighbour, (3 Proton Lithium - 3PL), recently received FAST-41 Transparency Critical Mineral designation by the Trump Administration, which highlights the prospective nature of this underexplored valley and potential strategic value of our contiguous Railroad Valley claims."

Railroad Valley is host to Nevada's largest historic oil fields1 and is characterized by a complex geologic history involving multiple episodes of orogeny, volcanism, and extension. While this report was originally compiled in support of oil field research, the extensive geological, geophysical, and subsurface data it contains represent a valuable addition to ongoing exploration efforts for lithium and boron-rich brines within the Railroad Valley basin. The Company plans to leverage this model to refine drill targeting, assess shallow and deep reservoir potential, and advance exploration programs across priority areas later this year.







Figure 1. Railroad Valley Model - Showing lithologic context with depth to bedrock highlighting favorable horizons for brine accumulation within (QTvf) Quaternary - Tertiary valley fill.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 2. Railroad Valley Data Compilation - Oblique view with historical vertical drill holes surrounding the project integrated using legacy drill hole logs.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Historical Data Statement

The Company advises that the data integrated into the current geological model includes historical records derived from third-party sources, including the Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology's 'Report 60: The Anatomy of the Railroad Valley Basin'1 and associated datasets from legacy drilling, geophysical surveys, and geological mapping. While Canter Resources believes this information to be reliable and relevant, it has not independently verified all legacy data and therefore such data should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or resource potential.

The integration of this historical information has been undertaken by qualified personnel and used to inform exploration targeting and basin-scale interpretation. Future exploration results may vary as new data is acquired and incorporated.

Mineralization at nearby or adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Company's Columbus Project.

1French, D. E., Walker, J. P., & Henry, C. D. (2024). The anatomy of the Railroad Valley basin-host to Nevada's largest oil fields (Report 60). Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology.

Qualified Person (QP)

The technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Eric Saderholm P.Geo, Director and Technical Advisor of Canter Resources, a Qualified Person (QP), as defined under National Instrument 43- 101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Canter Resources Corp.

Canter Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company advancing the Columbus Lithium-Boron Project and the Railroad Valley (RV) Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, USA. The Company is completing a phased drilling approach at Columbus to test highly prospective brine targets at varying depths for lithium-boron enrichment and plans to leverage the Company's critical metals targeting database to generate a portfolio of high-quality projects with the aim of defining mineral resources that support the technology and domestic clean energy supply chains in North America.

On behalf of the Board of Directors.

For further information, contact:

Joness Lang

Chief Executive Officer

Canter Resources Corp.

Tel: 778.382.1193

...

For investor inquiries, contact:

Kristina Pillon, High Tide Consulting Corp.

Tel: 604.908.1695

...

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans for the Project and the payments related thereto, the issuance of the Consideration Shares and the Company's expected exploration activities.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: requirements for additional capital; future prices of minerals; changes in general economic conditions; changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities; other risks of the mining industry; the inability to obtain any necessary governmental and regulatory approvals; changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations; hedging practices; and currency fluctuations.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Canter Resources Corp.