Kremlin Warns No Swift Resolution Anticipated in Russia-Ukraine Talks

(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated on Tuesday that while the agreements reached during Monday’s Istanbul negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are "important," a swift resolution to the conflict should not be anticipated.



At a Moscow press briefing, Peskov stressed the complexity of the situation, cautioning against expecting “immediate solutions and breakthroughs” but confirmed that dialogue remains active.



“Of course, it would be wrong to expect immediate solutions and breakthroughs. But the work is proceeding, and certain agreements were reached in Istanbul. They are important, as ultimately, they concern people's lives. These agreements will be implemented, and the work will continue,” he said.



He also revealed that Russia submitted a memorandum to Ukraine outlining Moscow’s proposed framework for a settlement, featuring “many provisions, including multiple options.”



Peskov reiterated, “Once again, let me emphasize that we have repeatedly said the issue of settling the conflict is extremely complex and encompasses a multitude of intricate details.” “Everything is geared towards eliminating the initial causes of the conflict and transitioning onto a trajectory of sustainable settlement.”



When questioned about the possibility of a trilateral summit involving the leaders of Russia, the US, and Ukraine, Peskov indicated that such a meeting is unlikely in the near term.



“(Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin has repeatedly stressed his readiness for high-level contacts, while emphasizing that these contacts should be the result of agreements that will be worked out at the technical and expert level. President Putin supports the idea of contacts, but believes that they should be well prepared,” Peskov stated.



Peskov further condemned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s tone, accusing him of speaking insolently about the Russian delegation, and asserted that this conduct is inconsistent with the spirit of negotiation.



Monday’s second round of Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul followed an initial session on May 16. The latest discussions led to agreements to increase prisoner-of-war exchanges—prioritizing the youngest and most severely wounded—and to repatriate the bodies of 12,000 soldiers who have died in the conflict.

