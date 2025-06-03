Venture Global Launches Site Work At CP2 LNG Following Federal Approval

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Venture Global, Inc. ($VG) announced today that it has initiated full mobilization and started site work at the company's third LNG export facility, CP2 LNG. The launch of the site work comes shortly after CP2 received final approval and Notices to Proceed from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on the Project, and weeks after receiving its non-FTA export authorization from the U.S. Department of Energy.

“Venture Global applauds the Commission and FERC staff for their continued work to advance critical U.S. energy projects like CP2 LNG that support our allies abroad and thousands of jobs here at home,” said Mike Sabel, CEO of Venture Global. “With all federal approvals now in hand we are excited to announce that we have launched on-site work for this Project, which is expected to deliver reliable low-cost LNG to the world starting in 2027. I am proud of our team and their relentless commitment to execution which has enabled our company's historic achievements and rapid growth from a start-up to breaking ground on our third LNG export facility since 2019.”

CP2 is a strategically important project that is expected to provide U.S. LNG to customers in Europe, Japan and other allies around the world. The Project is expected to support approximately 3,000 new jobs in Louisiana – 400 of which will be direct, permanent employees of CP2 – and pay more than $4 billion in local property taxes during its operation. At peak construction, CP2 is expected to employ approximately 7,500 direct construction jobs and support tens of thousands of indirect subcontractor, part-time and full-time jobs in over 30 states.

Building off Venture Global's“design one, build many” modularized LNG facility strategy, CP2 is already well advanced in engineering, procurement and contracting. Separate from the site work commencing now, the Project already has significant off-site work underway on the Project modules and equipment. This significant engineering and off-site progress now positions CP2 as one of the most advanced LNG export projects under development in the United States and we believe, once completed, will position Venture Global to become the top exporter of U.S. LNG.

About Venture Global

Venture Global is a long-term, low-cost provider of U.S. LNG sourced from resource rich North American natural gas basins. Venture Global's business includes assets across the LNG supply chain including LNG production, natural gas transport, shipping and regasification. Venture Global's first facility, Calcasieu Pass, commenced producing LNG in January 2022 and achieved commercial operations in April 2025. The company's second facility, Plaquemines LNG, achieved first production of LNG in December 2024. The company is currently constructing and developing over 100 MTPA of nameplate production capacity to provide clean, affordable energy to the world. Venture Global is developing Carbon Capture and Sequestration projects at each of its LNG facilities.

