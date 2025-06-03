403
Russian residents who attempted to down Ukrainian drones will be acknowledged
(MENAFN) Local governor Igor Kobzev of Irkutsk Region in Siberia announced that a group of men filmed throwing stones at incoming Ukrainian drones will be recognized and possibly rewarded for their efforts.
On Sunday, Ukrainian forces launched coordinated drone attacks on military airfields across five Russian regions, including Irkutsk. While most of the drones were intercepted and destroyed, some managed to cause damage, with several aircraft catching fire in Murmansk and Irkutsk, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. Both Ukrainian and Russian reports say the explosive drones were launched from trucks parked near the bases.
Following the attack, a video circulated on social media showing civilians in the Usolsky District risking their lives by climbing onto a tractor-trailer that was releasing drones and throwing stones to stop them. These men, described as truck drivers by media outlets, attempted to disrupt the drone launches.
Governor Kobzev acknowledged the footage in a Telegram post, stating that the regional authorities have taken notice and that an operational headquarters will review the men’s actions to decide on appropriate rewards. He also reassured that the situation in Usolsky District is under control and poses no threat to the public.
The drone strike occurred just a day before the second round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine scheduled in Istanbul, Türkiye. Russian officials have suggested that the recent surge in Ukrainian drone incursions aims to undermine the US-brokered peace negotiations between the two countries.
