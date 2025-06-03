403
Kremlin describes alleged threats to head Russian negotiator’s family as ‘outrageous’
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday called the reported threats against Russia’s chief peace negotiator Vladimir Medinsky and his family “outrageous,” adding that authorities are actively investigating the origin of the threats.
The comments follow claims made by TV host Vladimir Solovyov that Medinsky, who led Russia’s delegation during the recent peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul, has been receiving death threats allegedly from Ukrainian nationalists, with his family also being targeted.
Peskov described the situation as “unprecedented” and said that if the threats are proven to come from Ukraine, it would be particularly unacceptable, especially since Moscow has offered to hold another round of negotiations on Monday.
According to Solovyov, the threats include alarming messages such as “we know where your children are and we have many explosive-packed scooters.” He referenced past terrorist incidents involving electric scooters, including the assassination of Igor Kirillov, head of Russia’s Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Defense Forces, in December 2024.
Solovyov also reminded viewers of previous cases where negotiators faced threats, some ending tragically, such as the killing of Ukrainian banker Denys Kireyev in March 2022 after his involvement in early peace talks.
Solovyov mentioned that Medinsky personally discussed these threats with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, head of Kiev’s delegation, who reportedly assured him that the Ukrainian authorities were not responsible.
Following these allegations, Alexander Bastrykin, head of Russia’s Investigative Committee, ordered a criminal investigation to identify those threatening Medinsky’s family.
Both Moscow and Kiev have been drafting proposals for a peaceful resolution after their first direct talks since 2022. On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested holding the next negotiation round in Istanbul on June 2. Umerov responded by saying Kiev expects to receive Russia’s draft memorandum beforehand to ensure the meeting is productive.
