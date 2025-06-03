HBKU's College Of Public Policy Organises Course On Health Diplomacy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Bin Khalifa University's (HBKU) College of Public Policy (CPP) hosted renowned academics, UN employees and policymakers for an intensive five-day humanitarian health diplomacy course.

Organized in partnership with the Geneva Center of Humanitarian Studies at Université de Genève, Humanitarian Health Diplomacy: Reconstructing Health Systems After War in the Arab World was a distinctive residential course designed for professionals in the humanitarian and international development sectors. The program provided in-person training focusing on practical approaches to post-conflict health system recovery. Through a combination of theoretical frameworks, case studies, and interactive exercises, participants gained the tools to analyze complex environments, formulate strategic recovery plans, and navigate challenging relationships.

The intensive five-day course was delivered by experts well-versed in the reconstruction of healthcare in post-conflict settings, led by Dr. Sultan Barakat from CPP and Dr. Karl Blanchet from the Université de Genève. Distinguished contributors included His Excellency Dr. Abdiweli Mohamed Ali Gaas, Former Prime Minister of Somalia; Mikael Lindvall, Director General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sweden; Muhannad Hadi, United Nations Former Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process; Mary Ana McGlasson, Director of the Humanitarian Leadership Academy at Deakin University; Reem Mougheith, Regional Director, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF); and Motasem Hamdan, CPP's Distinguished Visiting Professor of Public Value.

The course commenced with welcome remarks by Dr. Leslie A. Pal, Dean, CPP, and Her Excellency Florence Tinguely Mattli, Ambassador of Switzerland to the State of Qatar. The program concluded with an exam and group work presentations.