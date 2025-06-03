JPRC Subsidiary Signs JD15.5M Deal For New LPG Storage In Aqaba

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 3 (Petra) – The Jordan Liquefied Gas Manufacturing and Bottling Company, a subsidiary of the Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company (JPRC) Group, announced Tuesday the signing of a major agreement for a new liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) storage facility in southern Aqaba.The deal was signed with a consortium comprising the Jordan National Shipping Lines Co. and Egypt's Petroleum Projects & Technical Consultations Company (Petrojet).The agreement, valued at approximately 15.5 million Jordanian dinars, covers the design, supply, and construction of two spherical LPG storage tanks, each with a capacity of 2,000 metric tons. The project will be executed on a turnkey basis over a 24-month period.The signing was attended by JPRC Chairman Abdel Rahim Al-Bukai, who stated, "This project is a practical translation of our vision to enhance operational readiness and meet the growing demand for LPG in the Kingdom.Energy infrastructure requires continuous investment to ensure supply security and efficient distribution." He added that signing with a Jordanian-Egyptian consortium reflects confidence in regional partners and boosts cooperation on strategic projects.JPRC's CEO, Hassan Al-Hiyari, who signed the agreement, described it as a strategic step toward building an integrated LPG storage and distribution system."This project will reduce the operational costs of transporting LPG from Aqaba to consumption hubs across the country, significantly enhancing supply security and ensuring continuity under all conditions," Al-Hiyari said.He affirmed that the project would be implemented according to the highest engineering standards, leveraging the consortium's expertise and reflecting JPRC Group's commitment to its pivotal role in Jordan's national energy security.