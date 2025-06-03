403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
JPRC Subsidiary Signs JD15.5M Deal For New LPG Storage In Aqaba
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 3 (Petra) – The Jordan Liquefied Gas Manufacturing and Bottling Company, a subsidiary of the Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company (JPRC) Group, announced Tuesday the signing of a major agreement for a new liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) storage facility in southern Aqaba.
The deal was signed with a consortium comprising the Jordan National Shipping Lines Co. and Egypt's Petroleum Projects & Technical Consultations Company (Petrojet).
The agreement, valued at approximately 15.5 million Jordanian dinars, covers the design, supply, and construction of two spherical LPG storage tanks, each with a capacity of 2,000 metric tons. The project will be executed on a turnkey basis over a 24-month period.
The signing was attended by JPRC Chairman Abdel Rahim Al-Bukai, who stated, "This project is a practical translation of our vision to enhance operational readiness and meet the growing demand for LPG in the Kingdom.
Energy infrastructure requires continuous investment to ensure supply security and efficient distribution." He added that signing with a Jordanian-Egyptian consortium reflects confidence in regional partners and boosts cooperation on strategic projects.
JPRC's CEO, Hassan Al-Hiyari, who signed the agreement, described it as a strategic step toward building an integrated LPG storage and distribution system.
"This project will reduce the operational costs of transporting LPG from Aqaba to consumption hubs across the country, significantly enhancing supply security and ensuring continuity under all conditions," Al-Hiyari said.
He affirmed that the project would be implemented according to the highest engineering standards, leveraging the consortium's expertise and reflecting JPRC Group's commitment to its pivotal role in Jordan's national energy security.
Amman, June 3 (Petra) – The Jordan Liquefied Gas Manufacturing and Bottling Company, a subsidiary of the Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company (JPRC) Group, announced Tuesday the signing of a major agreement for a new liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) storage facility in southern Aqaba.
The deal was signed with a consortium comprising the Jordan National Shipping Lines Co. and Egypt's Petroleum Projects & Technical Consultations Company (Petrojet).
The agreement, valued at approximately 15.5 million Jordanian dinars, covers the design, supply, and construction of two spherical LPG storage tanks, each with a capacity of 2,000 metric tons. The project will be executed on a turnkey basis over a 24-month period.
The signing was attended by JPRC Chairman Abdel Rahim Al-Bukai, who stated, "This project is a practical translation of our vision to enhance operational readiness and meet the growing demand for LPG in the Kingdom.
Energy infrastructure requires continuous investment to ensure supply security and efficient distribution." He added that signing with a Jordanian-Egyptian consortium reflects confidence in regional partners and boosts cooperation on strategic projects.
JPRC's CEO, Hassan Al-Hiyari, who signed the agreement, described it as a strategic step toward building an integrated LPG storage and distribution system.
"This project will reduce the operational costs of transporting LPG from Aqaba to consumption hubs across the country, significantly enhancing supply security and ensuring continuity under all conditions," Al-Hiyari said.
He affirmed that the project would be implemented according to the highest engineering standards, leveraging the consortium's expertise and reflecting JPRC Group's commitment to its pivotal role in Jordan's national energy security.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment