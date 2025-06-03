Earthquake In Pakistan Triggers Prison Break Of Over 200 Inmates

Pakistani media outlets have reported that more than 200 inmates escaped from Malir Jail in Karachi following an earthquake that struck the region early Tuesday morning, June 3. The escape occurred during emergency safety measures taken by prison authorities to prevent loss of life from potential structural damage caused by the tremor.

According to initial reports, prison officials evacuated the inmates from their cells into the open yard as a precautionary measure. However, what was intended as a life-saving act turned into an opportunity for a mass escape. Dozens of inmates took advantage of the chaos and fled the premises.

Eyewitness accounts and police reports indicate that during the escape attempt, several prisoners clashed with on-duty security personnel. In the course of these confrontations, some inmates reportedly seized police weapons and opened fire, escalating the situation further.

ARY News and other local media sources confirmed that heavy gunfire was heard in the vicinity of Malir Jail following the escape. It was also reported that parts of the prison infrastructure, including boundary walls, were damaged or destroyed during the breakout, allowing inmates to force their way out.

Officials from the Malir Jail administration have since stated that over 150 escapees have been identified, and a large-scale manhunt is currently underway to recapture the fugitives. Public announcements are being made via local mosques, urging residents to report any suspicious activity and assist in locating the escapees.

Security has been tightened across the city, particularly around key government buildings, airports, and transportation hubs, amid fears that some of the fugitives may be involved in organized crime or extremist networks. Karachi police have also issued a high alert to law enforcement agencies in neighboring districts.

This incident has sparked renewed scrutiny of Pakistan's prison security protocols, especially in disaster-prone zones. Human rights advocates are calling for urgent reforms to ensure inmate safety during emergencies without compromising public security.

