403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Activists Steal Macron Waxwork to Protest Russia Ties
(MENAFN) Greenpeace France activists carried out a bold protest on Monday, removing a wax figure of French President Emmanuel Macron from the famed Grevin Museum in Paris and relocating it to the front of the Russian Embassy. The act was aimed at condemning France's ongoing business dealings with Russia.
In a press release, Greenpeace France stated, "At 10:30 this morning, Greenpeace France activists borrowed the statue of Emmanuel Macron from the Grevin Museum, arguing that he does not deserve to be exhibited in this world-renowned cultural institution until he has terminated French contracts with Russia and initiated an ambitious and lasting ecological transition on a European scale."
The protest targeted France’s continued engagement with Russia in key industries—namely, natural gas, nuclear power, and chemical fertilizers.
Greenpeace pointed out the contradiction between Macron’s public stance and France’s economic actions: "Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Emmanuel Macron has portrayed himself as a champion of resistance against the Russian army while continuing to actively trade with Russia in strategic sectors such as gas, chemical fertilizers and nuclear energy."
The organization called on both France and the European Union to shift away from fossil fuels and cut ties with Russian-linked nuclear energy sources.
"Greenpeace France is calling for the implementation of sanctions on imports of Russian chemical fertilizers and the cessation of these imports into French and European soil, without shifting this dependence onto other countries," the group emphasized in its statement.
In a press release, Greenpeace France stated, "At 10:30 this morning, Greenpeace France activists borrowed the statue of Emmanuel Macron from the Grevin Museum, arguing that he does not deserve to be exhibited in this world-renowned cultural institution until he has terminated French contracts with Russia and initiated an ambitious and lasting ecological transition on a European scale."
The protest targeted France’s continued engagement with Russia in key industries—namely, natural gas, nuclear power, and chemical fertilizers.
Greenpeace pointed out the contradiction between Macron’s public stance and France’s economic actions: "Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Emmanuel Macron has portrayed himself as a champion of resistance against the Russian army while continuing to actively trade with Russia in strategic sectors such as gas, chemical fertilizers and nuclear energy."
The organization called on both France and the European Union to shift away from fossil fuels and cut ties with Russian-linked nuclear energy sources.
"Greenpeace France is calling for the implementation of sanctions on imports of Russian chemical fertilizers and the cessation of these imports into French and European soil, without shifting this dependence onto other countries," the group emphasized in its statement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Amboss Launches Rails: Empowering Bitcoin Yield And Lightning Network Growth
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
CommentsNo comment