Tesla Executives Question Musk
(MENAFN) Several senior Tesla leaders “questioned” CEO Elon Musk following his public dismissal of a Reuters article last year, which reported that the company had abandoned plans for an affordable electric vehicle, according to the news agency’s Monday report.
In April 2024, Musk accused Reuters of “lying (again)” after the outlet revealed that Tesla had quietly halted development of the so-called Model 2 EV and redirected efforts toward autonomous robotaxis.
Insiders familiar with the situation said Tesla executives had been informed weeks prior that the Model 2 project was discontinued. Musk’s denial on X surprised some managers, who then inquired if he had changed his stance.
He reportedly reaffirmed that the initiative remained on hold, leaving employees uncertain about how to communicate with suppliers and investors.
The Model 2 was a key part of Musk’s enduring ambition to deliver cost-effective electric vehicles to a broader audience.
First introduced in 2020, it was projected to start at USD25,000 — significantly cheaper than Tesla’s current entry-level Model 3, which retails for USD42,500.
Despite Musk’s denial a year ago, no such vehicle has appeared, and neither he nor Tesla has officially confirmed the project's cancellation.
Instead, Tesla is focusing on producing simplified versions of the Model 3 and Model Y, now anticipated to launch in 2025 following delays.
“The key is they’ll be affordable,” engineering head Lars Moravy told investors this past April.
Gary Black, a Tesla shareholder managing funds for Future Fund LLC, mentioned he didn’t interpret Musk’s remarks as a “denial” at the time, pointing out that Musk often delivers “brief and abrupt” statements that “can be about anything.”
