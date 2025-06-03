403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Chief Urges Release of Aid Workers in Yemen
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reiterated his demand for the prompt and unconditional liberation of numerous staff members from the United Nations and various humanitarian organizations who have been unjustly held by Yemen's Houthi authorities for a full year.
In a formal message, Guterres emphasized, "This June marks one year since the arbitrary detention of dozens of personnel from the United Nations, national and international NGOs, civil society organizations, and diplomatic missions by the Houthi de facto authorities in Yemen."
He continued by renewing his plea for the "immediate and unconditional release" of these individuals, including those taken in 2021, 2023, and as recently as January.
Guterres also denounced the fatality of a World Food Program (WFP) employee earlier this year, stating, "The Houthi de facto authorities have yet to provide an explanation for this deplorable tragedy, and I renew the call for an immediate, transparent and thorough investigation and accountability."
He firmly criticized the lack of clarity surrounding the incident and demanded justice through an open and comprehensive inquiry.
Describing the imprisonments as a "profound injustice," Guterres noted that these actions have "placed additional constraints on our ability to operate effectively and undermined mediation efforts to secure a path toward peace."
The continued detentions are hindering the capacity of international bodies to deliver aid and engage in diplomatic resolutions.
The UN chief stressed that "the UN and its humanitarian partners should never be targeted, arrested or detained while carrying out their mandates for the benefit of the people they serve."
He highlighted the critical role that aid workers play and condemned any interference with their humanitarian missions.
Concluding his appeal, Guterres said, "Particularly on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, this is a time to show compassion and end the ordeal of families who face celebrating yet another holiday without their loved ones."
The timing of his statement reflects a plea for empathy and the reunification of families during a sacred season.
In a related update, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric disclosed during a press briefing that a minimum of 23 UN employees are still imprisoned by Houthi forces.
In a formal message, Guterres emphasized, "This June marks one year since the arbitrary detention of dozens of personnel from the United Nations, national and international NGOs, civil society organizations, and diplomatic missions by the Houthi de facto authorities in Yemen."
He continued by renewing his plea for the "immediate and unconditional release" of these individuals, including those taken in 2021, 2023, and as recently as January.
Guterres also denounced the fatality of a World Food Program (WFP) employee earlier this year, stating, "The Houthi de facto authorities have yet to provide an explanation for this deplorable tragedy, and I renew the call for an immediate, transparent and thorough investigation and accountability."
He firmly criticized the lack of clarity surrounding the incident and demanded justice through an open and comprehensive inquiry.
Describing the imprisonments as a "profound injustice," Guterres noted that these actions have "placed additional constraints on our ability to operate effectively and undermined mediation efforts to secure a path toward peace."
The continued detentions are hindering the capacity of international bodies to deliver aid and engage in diplomatic resolutions.
The UN chief stressed that "the UN and its humanitarian partners should never be targeted, arrested or detained while carrying out their mandates for the benefit of the people they serve."
He highlighted the critical role that aid workers play and condemned any interference with their humanitarian missions.
Concluding his appeal, Guterres said, "Particularly on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, this is a time to show compassion and end the ordeal of families who face celebrating yet another holiday without their loved ones."
The timing of his statement reflects a plea for empathy and the reunification of families during a sacred season.
In a related update, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric disclosed during a press briefing that a minimum of 23 UN employees are still imprisoned by Houthi forces.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment