Miningnewsbreaks Trillion Energy International Inc. (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) Settles $101K Debt With Share Issuance Including Insider Participation

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Trillion Energy (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) has announced plans to settle $101,854.10 in outstanding debt by issuing 2,237,082 common shares to consultants and an officer of the company. The shares will carry a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with Canadian securities laws. The settlement includes 573,002 shares issued to an officer for management services, classified as a“related-party transaction” under Multilateral Instrument 61-101. The company is relying on available exemptions from formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements, as the value of insider participation remains below 25% of its market capitalization.

To view the full article, visit

About Trillion Energy International Inc.

Trillion Energy is focused on oil and natural gas production for Europe and Türkiye with natural gas assets in Türkiye. The company holds a 49% interest in the SASB natural gas field, a Black Sea natural gas development and 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field. The company also is pursuing oil exploration in S.E. Turkiye and beyond. More information may be found on and the company's website .

NOTE TO INVESTORS : The latest news and updates relating to TRLEF are available in the company's newsroom at

About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire (“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

MiningNewsWire is powered by IBN