Sudan Is World's 'Worst Humanitarian Catastrophe': British FM

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Marrakesh, Morocco: Britain's top diplomat David Lammy said on Monday that Sudan was experiencing "the worst humanitarian catastrophe in the world", calling for international attention on the country after more than two years of war.

"The crisis in Sudan... is the worst humanitarian catastrophe in the world currently and it is a matter of deep, deep concern," Lammy told an event in Morocco organised by the foundation of British-Sudanese businessman Mo Ibrahim.

Since April 2023, Sudan's regular army has been fighting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces as their leaders have vied for power.

The war has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced 13 million -- nearly a quarter of Sudan's population -- ravaged the country's infrastructure and caused famine in some areas.

Lammy decried "an ambivalence, equivocation and certainly an absence of exposure to this crisis globally, and across much of the Western world".

"So that is why I made up my mind very early in office that I would do all I could as UK foreign secretary to draw attention to this crisis," he told the forum in Marrakesh.