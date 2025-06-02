Micromem Provides Update On Collaboration To Advance Nanowire Sensor Technology In Commercial Applications

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2025) - Micromem Technologies Inc. (CSE: MRM) (OTCQB: MMTIF) ("Micromem" or the "Company") is pleased to provide further details on its collaboration with the University of Toronto ("UofT") to further advance the development of nanowire sensor technology. Our partnership with UofT will leverage decades of research and expertise with a team of leading scientists and engineers holding unparalleled knowledge of nanowire behavior and surface interaction in sensor applications.

Through years of peer-reviewed research, UofT has established a global leadership position in the field of nanowire sensor technology. This includes publications in leading scientific journals such as Science, Nature and Physical Review and ACS Nano, which document the extraordinary ability of one-dimensional nanowire structures to create sensors with unprecedented charge response. This collaboration with UofT represents a major step forward in advancing these innovations toward varied commercial applications. The team's work spans diverse fields, including sensors, integrated photonics, water quality monitoring, optical devices, memory devices and quantum information technology.

These publications, as listed below, will be available on the Company's website next week for the scientific community and other interested parties to review:

1999: Science Journal – A pivotal paper discussing the principles of surface reactions, laying the foundation for understanding the underlying factors in sensor technology.

2010: Nature Journal – A groundbreaking study that demonstrated the unique ability of one-dimensional nanowire structures to detect charge micro-electron response with unprecedented precision.

2012: Physical Review Journal – A key paper detailing the role of weak carrier screening in the extraordinary sensor responses achieved with nanowires.

2020: ACS Nano Journal – This paper highlighted how state-of-the-art nanowires could transduce chemical interactions into electrical responses, capitalizing on the unique charge behavior of the nanowires.

These pivotal studies have not only demonstrated the extraordinary potential of nanowires in sensing applications but have also set the stage for commercializing high-performance sensors capable of detecting single molecules.

The development team at UofT, led by Dr. Harry Ruda, brings a wealth of expertise in nanowire technology and surface interaction, making them unique as one of the very few teams worldwide that have the capability to prepare and understand the behavior of these advanced structures.

UofT's deep understanding of both charge transport and surface interactions in nanowires enables Micromem to develop sensors with unmatched sensitivity and performance capabilities. The research that has been published and the results achieved to date represent a unique and invaluable asset for Micromem in the rapidly evolving field of nanotechnology.

