Fanshash Empowers Global Investors With Daily Passive Income Via Cloud Mining

London, UK, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Bitcoin approaches its all-time high, Fanshash's user-friendly, maintenance-free cloud mining platform has attracted a surge of miners, gaining significant momentum. Amid the latest crypto market rally, investors are increasingly shifting their focus from traditional stocks to digital assets like BTC, ETH, and XRP. Currently, Bitcoin (BTC) is stabilizing just below $107,000, up 1.5% against the US dollar, with a market cap of approximately $2.123 trillion and a 24-hour trading volume of $36.27 billion.

Since its sharp weekly close on Sunday, Bitcoin's price has shown clear bullish momentum, indicating it is on the verge of breaking its all-time high of $109,356. As of press time, the price is only 2.36% below this record high. This trend has energized miners on the Fanshash platform, giving them the confidence to expand their operations and maximize their earnings.









What is Fanshash Cloud Mining?

Founded in 2021, Fanshash offers a simple and intuitive platform designed to cater to both experienced and novice miners. Its ease of use has helped it rapidly grow its global membership to over 13 million users. The company is regulated by the FCA (Financial Conduct Authority).

Why Choose Fanshash Cloud Mining? Key Benefits

Fanshash's cloud mining platform enables users to earn high returns effortlessly through the following features:

: No need to set up mining rigs or possess hardware knowledge. Fanshash handles all operations and maintenance, eliminating technical complexities.: Compared to purchasing physical mining machines, users can rent computing power with a small investment, making it accessible to everyone.: Powered by its own renewable energy sources-wind, water, and solar-the platform ensures 24/7 high-efficiency operation, maximizing mining profits.: Designed for all types of users, the platform eliminates high electricity costs, noise, heat, and maintenance issues, reducing mining expenses.: The platform supports multiple currencies for investment and withdrawals, including BTC, ETH (across various networks), SOL, XRP, LTC, BCH, USDC, USDT, and GODE, catering to diverse needs.

How Much Can You Earn with Fanshash? Mining Models and Earnings

Fanshash offers a variety of mining contracts to suit different investment levels and preferences. Here's a breakdown of the latest models and their potential returns:

The following chart illustrates the potential rewards you can achieve:









How to Start Earning with Fanshash: Simple Steps

: Visit the official Fanshash website, register with your email address, set a secure password, and verify your account.: With the $500 given by the platform, you can start mining without any investment and get income immediately.: Choose contracts of interest, recharge on the platform, and purchase them directly to enjoy higher earnings.: After purchase, no further action is required. Users only need to wait 24 hours, and earnings will be automatically credited the next day.: Develop subordinates without investing and earn 4%-6% rebates on their investments, further increasing your income.

Register Now for Free and Claim Your Reward

: Visit the official Fanshash website, register with your email address, set a secure password, and verify your account.: Choose the one-click sharing option to complete the task.: Signup Gift: Automatically get $500 for signing up.: Use the $500 reward to activate the Solana Saga 2 contract. Daily earnings will be automatically credited to your account. Total earnings will be approximately: $500 + $3 daily income × 180 days = $1040.

About Fanshash

Fanshash is a UK-based company specializing in network encryption technology services. Regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the platform adheres to strict legal and ethical standards. Since its launch in 2018, Fanshash has gained the trust of millions of users worldwide.



To participate in the Fanshash cloud mining project,

visit the official website:

Official Telegram Group:

Why Wait? Start Earning Today!

With Bitcoin's bullish momentum and Fanshash's user-friendly platform, now is the perfect time to dive into cloud mining. Whether you're a seasoned miner or a beginner, Fanshash offers the tools and opportunities to help you earn high returns with minimal effort. Don't miss out on this limited-time offer-register today and claim your $500 free mining contract!

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

CONTACT: info (at) fanshash.com