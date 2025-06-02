Blis Named 'Adtech Platform Of The Year,' Bags 4 Awards At MMA SMARTIES MENA 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Blis secured two Golds in 'Data & Insights' and 'Real-Time Marketing' categories and a Bronze in 'Programmatic' category claiming the crown of 'AdTech platform for 2025'

UAE,June 2025: Blis, a leading privacy-first, location-powered programmatic omnichannel advertising platform and a subsidiary of JGroup, has been crowned 'AdTech Platform of the Year' at the highly anticipated MMA SMARTIES MENA 2025. The company also clinched two Gold awards in the categories of 'Data & Insights' and 'Real-Time Marketing', as well as a Bronze award in 'Programmatic', affirming its leadership in delivering data-driven advertising solutions that generate tangible business outcomes.

These accolades reflect Blis's commitment to redefining the advertising landscape through cutting-edge location intelligence, a steadfast focus on privacy-first innovation, and the delivery of campaigns that generate tangible, measurable outcomes.

Karim Hassan, Commercial Director at Blis, said:“We are honoured to be recognised with the MMA SMARTIES MENA awards for our continued innovation and leadership in the AdTech space. These awards reflect the power of our Location Intelligence technology and the unwavering dedication of our team toward empowering brands with the tools they need to make smarter, data-driven decisions that drive incremental business”

“We are especially grateful to our visionary partners at Starbucks and the outstanding team at UM. Their innovation, agility, and focus on measurable impact played a vital role in this achievement. This collaboration is a clear example of how innovative data-driven strategies can lead to remarkable business success. As we look ahead, we remain committed to continuous innovation and raising the standards for programmatic advertising in 2025 and beyond,” he added.

Imaad Joma, Founder of JGroup, stated:“This recognition for Blis at the MMA SMARTIES MENA 2025 is a reflection of JGroup's ongoing commitment to pioneering innovation and leadership in the digital advertising space. We are incredibly pleased with Blis's accomplishments in harnessing cutting-edge technologies and maintaining a privacy-first approach to reshape how brands engage with their audiences. These awards highlight the exceptional talent and dedication of the Blis team, as well as their unwavering focus on delivering measurable impact for our business partners.”

The accolades celebrate the success of a campaign born from a strategic collaboration between Blis, Starbucks, and UM. Centered on leveraging Blis's advanced location intelligence technology, the campaign aimed to engage both existing Starbucks customers and those loyal to competitor brands. By utilising first-party data from Starbucks, Blis was able to precisely target and attract new footfall, ultimately driving incremental business growth and deepening customer engagement.

Rahat Reza, Head of Integrated Marketing, Starbucks (Al Shaya), said:“At Starbucks, our goal has always been to be more than just a coffee destination - we aspire to be a meaningful part of our customers' daily lives. Through our partnership with Blis and UM, we transformed location intelligence into real-time, relevant engagement. Blis's recognition at the MMA MENA Smarties is a clear validation that when data-driven innovation is executed thoughtfully, it not only enhances customer experiences but also delivers measurable business impact.”

The MMA SMARTIES MENA awards honours impactful work that reflects the evolving nature of modern marketing – from AI integration and real-time engagement to storytelling and purpose-led initiatives. The awards cement Blis's position as a pioneer in data-driven marketing and location intelligence. As the demand for smarter and data-driven advertising grows, Blis continues to lead the way with unparallelled precision and impact.