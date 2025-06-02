Deka Lash Newport Beach And Redondo Beach Launch Exclusive Summer Promotion For New Clients
Get $20 Off Your First Full Set of Lash Extensions – Limited-Time Offer!
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deka Lash, the premier lash and brow salon with locations in Newport Beach and Redondo Beach, is celebrating the summer season with a limited-time promotion for new clients. From now through August 31, 2025, first-time guests will receive $20 off their first full set of eyelash extensions – the perfect opportunity to elevate your look just in time for summer.
Known for their expert lash artistry, top-tier products, and personalized client experience, Deka Lash offers a full menu of eyelash extensions to suit any style – from subtle to bold. The summer promotion applies to all full sets, including:
-
TrueXpress® – $99.99 → $79.99
Classic – $129.99 → $109.99
Hybrid – $169.99 → $149.99
TrueVolume – $199.99 → $179.99
MegaVolume – $229.99 → $209.99
"We know how busy life can get, especially in the summer," said Jeff Kenney studio owner. "That's why our lash services are designed to offer long-lasting beauty with minimal upkeep-so you can spend less time getting ready and more time enjoying the season. This $20 offer is our way of welcoming new clients and helping them discover the confidence a full set of lashes can bring."
Each service is performed by highly trained, Deka-certified Lash Artists who tailor every set to your unique eye shape, style preferences, and natural lash health. Clients can also explore brow shaping, lash lifts, and other services at both salon locations. Deka Lash is a premier eyelash and eyebrow salon offering expert beauty services tailored to your unique style. With convenient locations in both Newport Beach and Redondo Beach, our studios specialize in high-quality eyelash extensions that enhance your natural beauty with long-lasting results. Whether you're looking for volume, length, or a subtle everyday look, our certified Lash Artists are here to deliver flawless results. In addition to eyelash extensions Newport Beach and eyelash extensions Redondo Beach clients love, we also offer professional eyebrow shaping to help define and frame your face. Experience the difference of customized care at Deka Lash-where your best look is just an appointment away.
Locations:
Deka Lash Newport Beach
2545 Eastbluff Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660
(949) 417-6687
Deka Lash Redondo Beach
409 N Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
(424) 254-1176
Appointments can be booked online at & or by contacting each studio directly.
About Deka Lash:
Founded on the belief that beauty should be effortless and accessible, Deka Lash provides high-quality lash and brow services in a modern, welcoming setting. With a growing reputation in Southern California, Deka Lash Newport Beach and Redondo Beach continue to be top destinations for luxury, convenience, and confidence-enhancing beauty services.
Contact : Jeff Kenney
Company : Deka Lash
Address : 2545 Eastbluff Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
409 N Pacific Coast Hwy Suite 102,
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Contact Number : 949-417-6687
Email : [email protected]
Website :
