Paul Andre De Vera, The King Of Youtube SEO Launches Youtubeseoking To Help Creators Dominate Google And Youtube With Proven Video SEO Strategies

Paul Andre de Vera , widely known as the King of YouTube SEO , has officially launched YouTubeSEOKin , a new platform dedicated to helping content creators, brands, and marketers grow their visibility and authority on YouTube through advanced SEO tactics.

With over 20 years of experience in search engine optimization and video marketing, Dre brings his battle-tested methodologies and deep industry knowledge to a single destination built for creators ready to scale. The site offers strategic guidance, downloadable tools, and expert insights designed to help users enhance their rankings, expand their audience, and convert viewers into customers.

“I built YouTubeSEOKing as a one-stop resource for serious creators,” said Paul Andre de Vera.“Too many people are guessing their way through YouTube growth. This platform shows exactly what works-based on real results, not theory.”

The site features:



Free YouTube SEO Checklist used by agency clients and coaching students alike

Step-by-step growth strategies including keyword research, content planning, and channel optimization

Resources from the SEO Video Show , Dre's flagship YouTube channel featuring interviews with the world's top SEOs Personal consulting options and done-for-you optimization services

The platform also introduces Paul's signature frameworks, which are built upon years of experience working in-house at global tech companies and growing his channel into a trusted authority in the space. With content tailored for both new creators and experienced marketers, YouTubeSEOKing is poised to be a game-changer in the YouTube SEO landscape.

About Paul Andre de Vera

Paul Andre de Vera is an award-winning digital marketer, SEO consultant, and the creator of the SEO Video Show on YouTube. Known for his practical approach to YouTube SEO and his commitment to creator education, Dre has helped hundreds of clients grow their visibility and revenue through innovative, scalable video strategies.