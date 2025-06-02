JNS Co., Ltd. To Expand Globally With Its Wave Meta-Based Breakthrough Technology For Resolving Interfloor Noise

MENAFN - GetNews) JJNS Co., Ltd. (CEO Jongjin Park), which owns breakthrough technology for solving interfloor noise problems using Wave Meta technology, announced on June 2nd that following its Grand Prize Winner at the China Startup Competition hosted by the Global Innovation Center (KIC) at the end of March. It has attracted strong interest from companies in China, Dubai, and other overseas markets. Beginning in June, JJNS plans to engage in due diligence visits from global investors and initiate global production and marketing collaborations, targeting the Chinese market and broader global noise pollution solutions.







Image 1: KIC China Director Jongmoon Kim (center), JJNS CEO Jongjin Park (right), and Deputy CEO Jinhyuk Kwak (left) – Source: JJNS

JJNS has attracted investments from key players such as K-Ground Ventures (CEO: Nam-Hoon Cho), a deep tech commercialization-focused Venture Capital and Scale-up TIPS operator, Korea Science & Technology Holdings (KST, CEO: Chi-Ho Choi), Korea Credit Guarantee Fund (Chairman: Won-Mok Choi), and Law Partners (CEO: Tae-Hyung Hwang). The company has also been conducting joint research and pilot projects with major construction firms such as Hyundai Engineering and Samsung C&T to resolve inter-floor noise issues. Notably, their ceiling-mounted product is scheduled for application in residential projects with over 500 units in the second half of this year, cementing JJNS's reputation as a leading technology company in Wave Meta-based noise reduction.

With additional support from Korea Innovation Center (KIC), JJNS was selected in mid-May as one of Korea's Premier 1000+ Companies, gaining further recognition and support from the Korean Intellectual Property Office and other government agencies, boosting expectations for global achievements.







Image 2: Overview of JJNS's Ceiling-Mounted Wave Meta Technology – Source: JJNS

JJNS CEO Jongjin Park, who is leading the company's global expansion efforts, stated:“China's home interior market-where consumers either purchase materials and install them by DIY after moving into newly built apartments or outsource to professional interior firms-is expected to reach 5 trillion yuan (approx. 953 trillion KRW) by 2025, according to China Home Interior Development Report No.1.”“We are planning specific collaborations with companies like R&F Properties in China for local and domestic investment, production, technical cooperation, and joint marketing. Beginning in June, overseas due diligence teams will visit Korea to develop practical and actionable cooperation plans.” He added,“Through JJNS's wave technology, we aim to address inter-floor noise issues not only in China-the largest potential market-but globally. With the support of experienced deep tech investors such as K-Ground Ventures, KST, and KODIT, we intend to build a global ecosystem around our wave meta-based noise and electromagnetic shielding technology.”

JJNS's Wave Meta technology was commercialized through a technology transfer from the Center for Advanced Meta-Materials(CAMM), where core researchers were engaged in developing metamaterial technologies. The technology applies a meta-structural approach to control the effective density of air and utilizes anti-resonance modes, enabling soundproofing even when installed in ceilings or inter-floor walls of existing buildings. It also allows for lighter products, shorter installation periods, and reduced costs-making it a key solution for stricter noise regulations in building codes.

The technology is also drawing attention in the mobility sector, as it can easily be installed inside or outside vehicles to block road noise.