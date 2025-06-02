LATAM To Host IATA's 82Nd AGM In Rio De Janeiro

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

The International Air Transport Association has confirmed that its 82nd Annual General Meeting will convene in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in June 2026, with LATAM Airlines Group serving as the host. This marks the first time in over two decades that the global aviation summit returns to South America, highlighting the region's growing prominence in the industry.

Willie Walsh, IATA's Director General, expressed enthusiasm about the event's location, stating,“We are excited to accept LATAM's offer to host IATA's 82nd AGM in Rio de Janeiro. The last time the IATA AGM was in South America was in 1999, also in Rio. It will be a great opportunity to take stock of changes over two decades of development that have seen strengthening air connectivity successfully support major world events like the FIFA World Cup and the Olympics. By meeting in the largest aviation market in South America, the AGM will highlight the great potential for aviation to be an even more powerful strategic force driving social and economic prosperity.”

Roberto Alvo, CEO of LATAM Airlines Group, emphasized the significance of hosting the AGM in Brazil, noting,“LATAM is proud to host the IATA AGM in Brazil in 2026, the main market for our airline group connecting South America to the world. In addition to facilitating a successful gathering of our industry leaders, we look forward to showcasing the contributions and enormous potential for aviation in Brazil and throughout South America. We are confident that Rio de Janeiro, one of the most spectacular cities in the world with its unparalleled hospitality and beauty, will ensure a warm welcome and a memorable experience for all attendees.”

LATAM Airlines Group, headquartered in Santiago, Chile, operates an extensive network across 27 countries, serving 153 destinations. In 2024, the airline transported a record 82 million passengers, reflecting its pivotal role in connecting South America to global markets. The company has also made significant strides in fleet modernization and environmental sustainability, aligning with global efforts to reduce aviation's carbon footprint.

The selection of Rio de Janeiro as the AGM venue pays homage to Brazil's rich aviation heritage. The city was previously the site of IATA's AGM in 1999 and is associated with aviation pioneer Alberto Santos-Dumont, whose 1906 flight is celebrated as a milestone in powered flight. Hosting the AGM in Rio underscores Brazil's enduring influence in the aviation sector and its commitment to fostering industry growth.

The 82nd IATA AGM is expected to draw airline executives, regulators, and policymakers from around the world to discuss pressing issues such as environmental sustainability, technological advancements, and evolving passenger expectations. The event will provide a platform for strategic discussions aimed at driving the global airline industry forward.

Rio de Janeiro's selection as the host city also reflects its capacity to accommodate large-scale international events. The city's infrastructure, including the Rio de Janeiro/Galeão International Airport, has undergone significant upgrades to support increased air traffic and enhance passenger experience. These developments position Rio as a strategic hub for international aviation activities.

