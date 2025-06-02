Brad Miller Joins Keystone As President Of Coreai

Former Moderna CIO and long-time Keystone partner to lead CoreAI as company scales enterprise adoption of AI-driven decision systems

SEATTLE, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone, a technology and services firm specializing in enterprise AI, economics, and technology advisory, today announced the appointment of Brad Miller as President of CoreAI. Based in Seattle, Miller will lead the company's CoreAI business and its Deep EnterpriseTM AI platform. He joins Keystone from Moderna, where he served as Chief Information Officer and spearheaded one of the biopharma industry's most advanced AI transformations.

Miller brings over three decades of experience transforming technical complexity into strategic advantage. At Moderna, he was a pioneer in enterprise AI, leading one of the industry's earliest and most successful deployments of ChatGPT through the creation of mChat-a secure, award-winning GenAI platform. Under his leadership, Moderna embraced AI at scale, with thousands of specialized GPTs created across all enterprise business units and functions, fundamentally changing how the company operates. He also drove the commercial technology strategy, resulting in Moderna becoming Keystone's CoreAI inaugural customer, co-developing and launching an AI-powered forecasting demand model and intelligent control tower. This initiative dramatically enhanced demand visibility, optimized last-mile distribution, and delivered measurable improvements in operational efficiency and cost performance.

"Brad isn't just joining Keystone-he's returning as one of our most forward-leaning partners," said Greg Richards, CEO and co-founder of Keystone. "Like much of our team, he started his career building tech for scale at Amazon and Microsoft. He has also led real transformation inside complex, global heterogenous environments. He knows exactly what it takes to help enterprises execute with AI. I am thrilled to welcome him to the team."

Before Moderna, Miller spent over a decade modernizing legacy enterprise systems into cloud- and AI-ready platforms. He held leadership roles including Chief Information Officer of Enterprise Products and Platforms at Capital One, Executive Vice President of Operations and Technology at Mastercard, and Head of Global Digital and Cloud Technology at Citibank. He also spent 17 years in engineering and development roles at Amazon and Microsoft.

"Keystone has brought together one of the most extraordinary teams I've encountered-a team of visionary AI scientists, economists, machine learning engineers, operators and change managers who have built some of the most advanced forecasting and supply chain AI systems in the world," said Miller. "The opportunity ahead is one where decisions are driven by science, grounded in data, and accelerated by intelligence. My mission is to embed AI as the scientific engine behind every critical decision our customers make-bringing clarity to complexity, precision to planning, and measurable impact to every corner of the business."

About Keystone

Keystone is a global technology and services firm specializing in enterprise AI, economics advisory and technology strategy. Keystone's Deep EnterpriseTM AI platform-built by AI/ML industry pioneers-helps large enterprises optimize business decisions at scale. By combining advanced technology, strategic consulting, and applied econometrics, Keystone delivers innovative solutions to organizations across the technology, business, legal, and government sectors. Founded in 2003, Keystone operates globally with offices in New York, San Francisco, Boston, Seattle, London, and Dubai. For more information, visit .

