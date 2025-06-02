Drug Delivery Systems Market To Hit USD 68.86 Billion By 2032, Driven By Innovation And Chronic Disease Prevalence SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2024
|US$ 43.91 billion
|Market Size by 2032
|US$ 68.86 billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 5.86% From 2025 to 2032
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025-2032
|Historical Data
|2021-2023
|Key Segments
|
Market Segmentation
Injectable Segment Leads by Type
Injectables took the lead with the highest market share of 58.14% in 2024. Injectables are the leaders because more of them are used in hospitals and clinics, especially for medications that require rapid onset and high bioavailability-e.g., biologics, insulin, vaccines, and oncology. Technology improvements like auto-injectors and prefilled syringes have made huge contributions to convenience and compliance, and injectables are therefore a preferred option for both acute and chronic disease states.
Conventional Devices Hold the Biggest Market Share
Traditional drug delivery devices-oral tablets, capsules, syringes, and IV infusion systems-dominated the market with a whopping 76.2% market share in 2024. These devices enjoy widespread usage because they are easy to use, have lower manufacturing costs, and are familiar to the regulators. Their dominance is further maintained based on proven clinical efficacy and readiness in both developed and developing healthcare systems.
Retail Pharmacies to Experience the Highest Growth
The retail pharmacy segment will experience highest growth compared to all the segments of the global healthcare market throughout the forecast period. This is due to increased consumer demand for self-treatment at home and over-the-counter treatment of chronic diseases like diabetes, asthma, and high blood pressure. Additionally, digital health platforms and e-pharmacies are further increasing the availability of self-administered delivery systems like inhalers, transdermal patches available, and prefilled syringes. Increased retail pharmacy networks in developing markets and positive regulatory policies are also driving growth.
Regional Insights
North America leads the global drug delivery systems market because of early adoption of technology, high rates of diseases that are chronic in nature, and robust reimbursement systems. Availability of large companies and quick regulatory approvals also make the region a dominant one.
At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region will develop the fastest during the period up to 2032. Drivers of growth are increased expenditure on healthcare, expanding patient base, and rising adoption of novel delivery models. China, India, and Japan are investing strongly in healthcare infrastructure and innovation. Apart from these, the development of biosimilars and self-management devices is generating new opportunities in the region.
Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. Pfizer Inc. Becton Dickinson and Company (BD) 3M Company Baxter International Inc. Roche Holding AG Novartis AG Antares Pharma Inc. (Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.) Gerresheimer AG West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. other players
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Drug Delivery Systems Market by Type
8. Drug Delivery Systems Market by Device Type
9. Drug Delivery Systems Market by Distribution Channel
10. Regional Analysis
11. Company Profiles
12. Use Cases and Best Practices
