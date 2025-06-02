Drug Delivery Systems Market To Hit USD 68.86 Billion By 2032, Driven By Innovation And Chronic Disease Prevalence SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) US Drug Delivery Systems Market to be worth USD 22.89 Billion by 2032 Owing to Rising Sophisticated Therapeutics and Home Care. Austin, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drug Delivery Systems Market Size & Growth Analysis: According to SNS Insider, the global Drug Delivery Systems Market was USD 43.91 billion in 2024 and is expected to be USD 68.86 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 5.86% in 2025-2032. This is bolstered by increasing prevalence of chronic ailments, continuous technological refinements, and increasing demand for self-administration of medication. New drug delivery technologies are improving therapeutic effectiveness and patient compliance with more precise and convenient solutions. The synergy between growing healthcare investments accompanied by supportive regulatory environments is driving market adoption across the globe, particularly in developed as well as emerging markets.

Get a Sample Report of Drug Delivery Systems Market@ U.S. Market Overview The American market contributed USD 14.84 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 22.89 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.64%. North America is still the pole position region due to established health infrastructure, robust R&D presence, and excellent regulatory frameworks. The presence of innovative drug delivery forms and the existence of major pharma and medical device giants are enhancing the region's leading position. Drug Delivery Systems Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 US$ 43.91 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 68.86 billion CAGR CAGR of 5.86% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Key Segments

By Type (Inhalation, Transdermal, Injectable, Others)

By Device Type (Conventional, Advanced) By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Others)

Market Segmentation

Injectable Segment Leads by Type

Injectables took the lead with the highest market share of 58.14% in 2024. Injectables are the leaders because more of them are used in hospitals and clinics, especially for medications that require rapid onset and high bioavailability-e.g., biologics, insulin, vaccines, and oncology. Technology improvements like auto-injectors and prefilled syringes have made huge contributions to convenience and compliance, and injectables are therefore a preferred option for both acute and chronic disease states.

Conventional Devices Hold the Biggest Market Share

Traditional drug delivery devices-oral tablets, capsules, syringes, and IV infusion systems-dominated the market with a whopping 76.2% market share in 2024. These devices enjoy widespread usage because they are easy to use, have lower manufacturing costs, and are familiar to the regulators. Their dominance is further maintained based on proven clinical efficacy and readiness in both developed and developing healthcare systems.

Retail Pharmacies to Experience the Highest Growth

The retail pharmacy segment will experience highest growth compared to all the segments of the global healthcare market throughout the forecast period. This is due to increased consumer demand for self-treatment at home and over-the-counter treatment of chronic diseases like diabetes, asthma, and high blood pressure. Additionally, digital health platforms and e-pharmacies are further increasing the availability of self-administered delivery systems like inhalers, transdermal patches available, and prefilled syringes. Increased retail pharmacy networks in developing markets and positive regulatory policies are also driving growth.

Need Any Customization Research on Drug Delivery Systems Market, Enquire Now@

Regional Insights

North America leads the global drug delivery systems market because of early adoption of technology, high rates of diseases that are chronic in nature, and robust reimbursement systems. Availability of large companies and quick regulatory approvals also make the region a dominant one.

At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region will develop the fastest during the period up to 2032. Drivers of growth are increased expenditure on healthcare, expanding patient base, and rising adoption of novel delivery models. China, India, and Japan are investing strongly in healthcare infrastructure and innovation. Apart from these, the development of biosimilars and self-management devices is generating new opportunities in the region.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:



Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BD)

3M Company

Baxter International Inc.

Roche Holding AG

Novartis AG

Antares Pharma Inc. (Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.)

Gerresheimer AG

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. other players

Buy a Single-User PDF of Drug Delivery Systems Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Drug Delivery Systems Market by Type

8. Drug Delivery Systems Market by Device Type

9. Drug Delivery Systems Market by Distribution Channel

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

CONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)