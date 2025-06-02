Sea Monster Launches First Roblox Insights Report For South African Marketers

Sea Monster, one of Africa's leading impact games studios, has launched a first-of-its-kind insights report designed specifically for South African marketers.

- Glenn GillisSOUTH AFRICA, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sea Monster, one of Africa's leading impact games studios, has launched a first-of-its-kind insights report designed specifically for South African marketers: The Roblox Guide for South African Marketers.As gaming cements its place as a dominant global media channel, the report dives deep into why Roblox (a platform with over 88 million daily active users globally) matters now, and how it can be used by local brands to connect meaningfully with Gen Z and Gen Alpha.“Roblox is not a game, it's a cultural platform,” says Glenn Gillis, CEO of Sea Monster.“And it's where young South Africans are already spending time. If brands want to remain relevant and engage the next generation, they need to meet these audiences where they are now, not where they were five years ago.”Backed by South African data and featuring local case studies from brands such as Nedbank, Wesgro, Game, and Aware, the report explores:Key platform stats and behavioural trends in the South African contextWhat makes Roblox different from social media and other virtual worldsHow international and local brands are using Roblox for measurable impactPractical opportunities for South African marketers to engage audiences in immersive, authentic, and culturally relevant waysKey Findings:Roblox is the #1 mobile game in South Africa by monthly active usersGen Z and Gen Alpha spend more time on Roblox than on TikTok or YouTubeEarly South African brand activations have already seen hundreds of thousands of engagementsThe report provides a strategic roadmap for brands looking to move beyond traditional ads and start crafting playable brand experiences that drive loyalty, awareness, and real-world results.Download the Full Report Here:

Mbali and Bella

Sea Monster Studioa

+27 76 342 3233

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.