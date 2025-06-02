Schouw & Co. Share Buy-Back Programme, Week 22 2025
|Trading day
| No. of
shares
| Average
price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 23 May 2025
|25,700
|577.31
|14,836,949
|Monday, 26 May 2025
|1,600
|582.57
|932,112
|Tuesday, 27 May 2025
|1,600
|583.05
|932,880
|Wednesday, 28 May 2025
|1,600
|582.85
|932,560
|Thursday, 29 May 2025
|-
|-
|-
|Friday, 30 May 2025
|-
|-
|-
|In the period 26 May 2025 - 30 May 2025
|4,800
|582.82
|2,797,552
|Accumulated until 30 May 2025
|30,500
|578.18
|17,634,501
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,072,493 treasury shares corresponding to 8.29% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachments
-
2025-06-02 FBM25-24 SBB-w22 ENG
SBB2025 Week 22
