Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Schouw & Co. Share Buy-Back Programme, Week 22 2025


2025-06-02 09:01:31
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of
shares 		Average
price 		Amount
Accumulated until 23 May 2025 25,700 577.31 14,836,949
Monday, 26 May 2025 1,600 582.57 932,112
Tuesday, 27 May 2025 1,600 583.05 932,880
Wednesday, 28 May 2025 1,600 582.85 932,560
Thursday, 29 May 2025 - - -
Friday, 30 May 2025 - - -
In the period 26 May 2025 - 30 May 2025 4,800 582.82 2,797,552
Accumulated until 30 May 2025 30,500 578.18 17,634,501
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,072,493 treasury shares corresponding to 8.29% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments

  • 2025-06-02 FBM25-24 SBB-w22 ENG
  • SBB2025 Week 22

