403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Troops Pull Back from Key Syrian Oil Zones
(MENAFN) U.S. troops have abruptly pulled back from two critical military bases in Syria’s eastern Deir ez-Zor province, marking one of the most consequential redeployments of American forces in northeastern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported Monday.
The Britain-based monitoring organization detailed that the drawdown initiated slowly on May 18 but sharply intensified over the last two days. Convoys comprising armored vehicles and logistical support were observed leaving the al-Omar oil field and the Conoco gas field—both vital strongholds under control of the U.S.-supported Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
This withdrawal unfolded under heavy surveillance by aircraft from the U.S.-led international coalition, the report added.
In the aftermath, SDF special forces were positioned at the vacated sites.
The observatory’s sources revealed that despite the removal of American ground troops from these strategic locations, joint counter-IS operations will persist, supported from the al-Shaddadi base in southern al-Hasakah province, where U.S. forces remain stationed.
The sudden pullback has raised alarms about a potential security void in a volatile area already beset by ongoing IS insurgencies and rising local unrest, according to the observatory.
While not a total U.S. exit, the Syrian Observatory emphasized that this maneuver represents one of the most significant American military repositionings in the region to date.
The Britain-based monitoring organization detailed that the drawdown initiated slowly on May 18 but sharply intensified over the last two days. Convoys comprising armored vehicles and logistical support were observed leaving the al-Omar oil field and the Conoco gas field—both vital strongholds under control of the U.S.-supported Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
This withdrawal unfolded under heavy surveillance by aircraft from the U.S.-led international coalition, the report added.
In the aftermath, SDF special forces were positioned at the vacated sites.
The observatory’s sources revealed that despite the removal of American ground troops from these strategic locations, joint counter-IS operations will persist, supported from the al-Shaddadi base in southern al-Hasakah province, where U.S. forces remain stationed.
The sudden pullback has raised alarms about a potential security void in a volatile area already beset by ongoing IS insurgencies and rising local unrest, according to the observatory.
While not a total U.S. exit, the Syrian Observatory emphasized that this maneuver represents one of the most significant American military repositionings in the region to date.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment