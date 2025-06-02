FCP CLOSES $13.25 MILLION IN PREFERRED EQUITY FOR 333-UNIT MULTIFAMILY DEVELOPMENT IN POOLER, GA

CHEVY CHASE, Md., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FCP ® has closed on a $13.25 million preferred equity investment through its Structured Investments platform to finance Mosaic Pooler , a 333-unit, Class A multifamily development on Old Quacco Road in the dynamic Savannah submarket of Pooler, GA. Mosaic Pooler is being developed by Bayline Development (Bayline).

"FCP is excited to invest in Mosaic Pooler, a high-quality multifamily development in one of the top Southeast submarkets," said FCP Senior Vice President Alex Cathcart . "This investment broadens FCP's presence in Georgia, capitalizing on the strength of the strongest submarket for suburban development in the Savannah MSA."

Billy Herbert , a leader on FCP's development team, added, "We look forward to investing alongside Bayline Development, who has ownership experience in this submarket, and leading construction lender, Bank OZK. This development will provide much-needed market-rate housing in the heart of the Mosaic Town Center, a mixed-use, master planned community with abundant walkable amenities and commuter connectivity."

FCP and Bayline extend their appreciation to Scott Wadler and Jake Adoni of Berkadia Florida for arranging this transaction.

About FCP

FCP® is a privately held real estate investment company that has invested in or financed more than $14.6 billion in gross asset value since its founding in 1999. FCP invests directly and with operating partners in commercial and residential assets. The firm makes equity and structured investments in income-producing and development properties. Based in Chevy Chase, MD, FCP invests both its commingled, discretionary funds and separate accounts targeted at major real estate markets in the United States. For further information on FCP, please visit fcpdc .

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK), through its Real Estate Specialties Group (RESG), provides financing on commercial real estate projects throughout the nation. RESG is considered a preeminent, market-leading construction lender focused on senior secured financing for a variety of property types including mixed use, multifamily housing, condominiums, office, hospitality, life sciences, industrial and retail. For the five years ended March 31, 2025, RESG originated approximately $40.42 billion in new loans. For more information, visit ozk .