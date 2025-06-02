403
Germany assists Ukraine producing long-range arms
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has pledged support for Ukraine in producing its own long-range weapons capable of striking targets beyond its claimed territory. This move has drawn strong criticism from Moscow, which argues it escalates the conflict and undermines peace efforts.
Merz revealed earlier this week that restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Ukraine by the UK, France, Germany, and the US were lifted several months ago. On Wednesday, he announced that Germany and Ukraine would sign a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on procuring Ukrainian-made long-range missile systems. While details of the joint production will remain confidential, Merz confirmed there would be no limits on the range of these weapons, allowing Ukraine to target areas outside its borders.
When asked about supplying Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles, which could reach Moscow, Merz avoided a direct response. Reports suggest that German officials still consider providing Taurus missiles a “taboo” due to fears of escalating the conflict significantly.
The Kremlin condemned Merz’s announcement, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov accusing Germany of competing with France in provoking further war. Peskov warned that lifting range restrictions on Western weapons risks serious escalation and damages ongoing diplomatic efforts, including the recent direct talks between Russia and Ukraine.
He also pointed out that Ukraine currently lacks the targeting systems necessary for independent long-range strikes, meaning that enabling such attacks effectively involves Western countries directly in the conflict. Peskov concluded by asserting that these developments show the European Union is not genuinely pursuing peace or a diplomatic resolution to the war.
