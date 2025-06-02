Nasdaq Monthly Forecast: June 2025 (Chart)
- The NASDAQ 100 has had a very positive month of May, and now we are starting to see signs of hesitation as we close out month out. I think June is going to be very noisy, and ultimately, I think it's probably only a matter of time before we see serious sideways action. June could very well be the month that we see that happen, because we have seen such a massive move to the upside. After all, the market will have to work off some of this excess momentum that has been thrown into it, as we have been slammed lower over the last couple of months, only to see buyers come in and by the NASDAQ 100 hand over fist.
I believe that consolidation is probably the most likely of outcomes, as the market has seen so much in the way of momentum, and now we have to ask questions about whether or not we have any higher. The 20,000 level underneath is probably a major support level, especially as it is not only a large, round, psychologically significant figure, but it is also where the 50 Week EMA currently resides. If we break down below there then I think we see a massive selloff, but right now I think were more likely than not to see it enough traders out there willing to buy each and every dip that we may remain sideways.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIf we can break above the 22,000 level during the month of June, and that's not entirely out of the realm of possibility, then we could see the NASDAQ 100 truly take off. However, I think we have a situation where we just need to go sideways to not only calm down but also give us an opportunity to catch her breath and build up more momentum. We need some type of catalyst to get the NASDAQ 100 truly going higher again, because we have recovered so much of the losses. This will almost certainly come in the form of some type of tariff news.Ready to trade our monthly forecast ? We've made this stocks brokers list for you to check out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment