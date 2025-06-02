Marex Group Plc To Participate In Upcoming Piper Sandler Global Exchange & Trading Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marex Group plc (Nasdaq: MRX) (“Marex”), the diversified global financial services platform, announces that it will be participating in a fireside chat at Piper Sandler's Global Exchange & Trading Conference.

The presentation will be given by Ian Lowitt, Group Chief Executive Officer and will take place on Thursday, June 5th at 8:00 a.m. ET. The event will be available via webcast and can be accessed here:

About Marex:

Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX) is a diversified global financial services platform providing essential liquidity, market access and infrastructure services to clients across energy, commodities and financial markets. The Group provides comprehensive breadth and depth of coverage across four core services: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making and Hedging and Investment Solutions. It has a leading franchise in many major metals, energy and agricultural products, with access to 60 exchanges. The Group provides access to the world's major commodity markets, covering a broad range of clients that include some of the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds and asset managers. With more than 40 offices worldwide, the Group has over 2,400 employees across Europe, Asia and the Americas. For more information visit .

Enquiries please contact:

Marex:

Nicola Ratchford / Adam Strachan

+44 778 654 8889 / +1 914 200 2508 | .../ ...

FTI Consulting US / UK

+1 716 525 7239/ +44 7976870961 | ...