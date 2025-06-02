403
Japan FM, Palestine PM Agree Coop. On Middle East Peace
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, June 2 (KUNA) -- Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya on Monday stressed Japan's consistent position to support a two-state solution and assist Palestine's state-building efforts, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.
Iwaya made a pledge during his meeting with Palestinian National Economy Minister Mohammed Al-Amour in Tokyo, the ministry said in a press release, adding that Al-Amour expressed his gratitude for Japan's standpoint of standing by Palestine.
The two ministers also exchanged views on the current situation in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, particularly the economic viability of Palestine. Iwaya underscored the importance of the agreement on the release of hostages and ceasefire in Gaza, and introduced Japan's efforts to strengthen the stability and resilience of the Palestinian economy.
Al-Amour expressed his appreciation for Japan's principled position on the regional and international situations and Japan's longstanding support for Palestine.
Tokyo has been extending assistance to the Palestinians focusing on 3 pillars; political approach to the two sides, assistance for Palestinians' state building efforts, and confidence building measures between the two sides, according to the ministry. Japan's assistance amounts to USD 2.6 billion in total since 1993. (end)
