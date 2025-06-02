Inertial Labs, A VIAVI Solutions Company, Launches Visual-Aided Inertial Navigation System For GPS-Compromised Flight Paths
VINS enables Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to accomplish very long-range missions in the most GNSS-challenged environments. VINS uses a robust 3D vision-based positioning software from Maxar® RaptorTM to estimate a vehicle's absolute 3D position by applying Perspective and Point (PnP) principles to compare patterns captured from an onboard camera (day or infrared) with satellite imagery-derived Maxar Precision3DTM maps.
In GNSS-denied environments VINS has demonstrated the ability to maintain its flight path with horizontal position to within 35 m, vertical position to within 5 m and desired velocity to within 0.9 m/s of true location and velocity. It is also able to hold heading to within 1 degree and pitch/roll to within 0.1 degree. With GNSS enabled, it is able to maintain a horizontal position of 1 m, a sub-2 m vertical position and a velocity of 0.03 m/s, with a heading accuracy of 0.1 degrees and a pitch/roll of within 0.03 degrees.
The system is designed for operation at low altitudes. The comprehensive modular system incorporates processing and sensor modules, a GNSS or CRPA antenna plus an air-data computer and digital windspeed sensor for operation with both fixed-wing and multi-rotor UAVs.
VINS can optionally be equipped with a commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) radio to be used for data as well as to provide absolute position in GPS-denied environments. An Iridium LEO GNSS and M-code/SAASM GNSS receiver is also available.
On Display at the Joint Navigation Conference
Last week also saw VIAVI launch its second generation RSR Transcoder with GPS full constellation simulator, which is designed to give assured PNT during military operations taking place in degraded or disrupted space operational environments (D3SOE).
Both VINS and the RSR Transcoder v2.0 will be demonstrated at the 2025 Joint Navigation Conference , which is held June 2-5 in the Greater Cincinnati Area and jointly hosted by the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security. These will be on display at the Inertial Labs (#430) and VIAVI (#406) stands respectively.
VIAVI and its Inertial Labs division will also deliver three presentations:
-
"3D Vision-Based Positioning for Autonomous Aerial Platform Navigation and Human-in-the-Loop Reconnaissance Mission" (presented with Maxar): Monday, June 2 at 1:50 PM ET
"Anti-Jam/Spoof Phased Array Antenna": Wednesday, June 4 at 10:50 AM ET
"Retrofitting At-Risk GPS Defense Equipment with a Multi-Orbit LEO and GEO Clock System for Resilient PNT Services": Wednesday, June 4 at 11:30 AM ET
"VINS and the RSR Transcoder are truly groundbreaking when it comes to assured PNT in GPS-denied environments," said Doug Russell, Senior Vice President, Aerospace & Defense, VIAVI. "Through strategic acquisitions, we're uniquely able to harness resilient timing from Jackson Labs and accurate navigation from Inertial Labs, and implement these with intelligent sensor fusion, holdover and dead reckoning to ensure reliability and security as well as ease of operation."
