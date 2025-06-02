403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rallies erupt in South Korea seeking justice
(MENAFN) As South Korea nears its upcoming presidential election on Tuesday, the country is witnessing major rallies across Seoul, marking the end of a tense political period triggered by former President Yoon Suk Yeol's controversial actions in December. His brief attempt to assert military control over civilian governance led to his impeachment and subsequent ousting.
According to various reports, liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung has consistently maintained a commanding lead in recent opinion polls. One recent survey indicated that 49% of those polled believe he is the most suitable contender for the presidency.
Trailing behind is Kim Moon-soo, aligned with the conservative People Power Party—a party Yoon recently exited. Kim has been polling at around 35%, based on available data.
Both political factions notified law enforcement that they anticipated massive gatherings in the capital on Saturday, potentially drawing tens of thousands of participants.
In the southern district of Seocho, Lee’s supporters assembled brandishing placards denouncing Yoon’s past attempt at “insurrection.”
“I believe the outcome of the presidential election is already decided,” said Lee Kyung-joon, a backer of the liberal frontrunner.
“I came to today’s rally to help condemn the forces involved in the martial law attempt,” he added, referring to Yoon’s remaining political supporters.
With Yoon now facing trial on charges related to insurrection, rally organizers emphasized the importance of securing a decisive win for Lee Jae-myung in the election. One such organizer, Kwon Oh-hyeok, stressed that only a strong mandate could ensure accountability.
“Isn’t the People Power Party’s decision to run in the snap election, triggered by Yoon’s removal from office, an insult and a betrayal of the people?” Kwon declared to the gathered crowd.
“Fellow citizens, we must win by a landslide to deliver the justice this moment demands.”
According to various reports, liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung has consistently maintained a commanding lead in recent opinion polls. One recent survey indicated that 49% of those polled believe he is the most suitable contender for the presidency.
Trailing behind is Kim Moon-soo, aligned with the conservative People Power Party—a party Yoon recently exited. Kim has been polling at around 35%, based on available data.
Both political factions notified law enforcement that they anticipated massive gatherings in the capital on Saturday, potentially drawing tens of thousands of participants.
In the southern district of Seocho, Lee’s supporters assembled brandishing placards denouncing Yoon’s past attempt at “insurrection.”
“I believe the outcome of the presidential election is already decided,” said Lee Kyung-joon, a backer of the liberal frontrunner.
“I came to today’s rally to help condemn the forces involved in the martial law attempt,” he added, referring to Yoon’s remaining political supporters.
With Yoon now facing trial on charges related to insurrection, rally organizers emphasized the importance of securing a decisive win for Lee Jae-myung in the election. One such organizer, Kwon Oh-hyeok, stressed that only a strong mandate could ensure accountability.
“Isn’t the People Power Party’s decision to run in the snap election, triggered by Yoon’s removal from office, an insult and a betrayal of the people?” Kwon declared to the gathered crowd.
“Fellow citizens, we must win by a landslide to deliver the justice this moment demands.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment